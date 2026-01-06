CES 2026: ASUS brings 240Hz AR gaming with ROG XReal R1 for PCs, consoles

ASUS has announced the ROG XReal R1 gaming glasses in partnership with XReal at CES 2026, marking the debut of what the company claims is the world’s first 240Hz micro-OLED spatial display in a wearable form factor. According to ASUS, the device delivers a large virtual screen experience designed for PCs, consoles and the ROG Ally handheld, with support for high refresh rates, low latency and plug-and-play connectivity aimed at gaming use cases. This news comes on the heels of XReal unveiling 1S AR glasses just days before CES 2026 began.

ROG XReal R1 AR gaming glasses: Details

According to ASUS, the ROG XReal R1 uses a 0.55-inch Sony micro-OLED panel with a Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. The glasses project a virtual display measuring up to 171-inch at a perceived distance of four metres, offering a 57-degree field of view that covers around 95 per cent of the focused viewing area. ASUS says the device supports native three degrees of freedom, allowing users to either anchor the virtual screen in a fixed position or have it follow head movement.

The ROG XReal R1 is designed to work across multiple platforms. It will connect directly to the ROG Ally via a single USB-C cable for immediate use, while compatibility with PCs and consoles will be enabled through the included ROG Control Dock. The dock will feature two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 input, with video output handled via USB-C. According to ASUS, the system supports up to 4K at 60Hz input through the dock, with the onboard X1 chip managing spatial positioning and screen scaling.

ASUS states that the glasses deliver low motion-to-photon latency of around 2–3ms to reduce motion blur during gameplay. Peak brightness is rated at 700 nits. The device also includes electrochromic lenses with three adjustable transparency levels, allowing the glasses to adapt to different lighting conditions automatically or manually. Audio is provided through Sound by Bose technology, which is claimed to be tuned to improve spatial awareness during gaming. The ROG XReal R1 weighs 91g, while the ROG Control Dock weighs 230g. ASUS has not yet shared pricing or availability details for the gaming glasses.

XReal 1S AR glasses: How are they different from ASUS ROG glasses According to XReal, the 1S is an updated version of the XReal One glasses launched in December 2024. It will project a 171-inch virtual screen in Full HD resolution with brightness increased to 700 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 52-degree field of view and 108 per cent sRGB colour coverage. The display will support a 16:10 aspect ratio and will be scaled up to 500 inches. Powered by the XReal X1 chip, the device is said to offer native 3DoF tracking, allowing users to anchor virtual screens and use wider display formats such as 21:9 and 32:9, with optional support for 6DoF tracking via the XReal Eye add-on.