Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro in India: Check price, specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 5G and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro in India. The Redmi Note 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and boasts IP66 rating for dust and splash resistance. Alongside the smartphone, the Chinese smartphone company has launched the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

Colours: Black, Glacier Blue, Mist Purple

The Redmi Note 15 5G will be available on the company's official website and ecommerece platform Amazon from January 9. As for the introductory offer, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 bank discount on select cards and equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Alternatively, they can get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on select bank transactions.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Details The Redmi Note 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which the company claims will offer 48-month lag-free performance. For photography, the smartphone features a 108MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 20MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The main camera also offers support for 4K video recording. The Redmi Note 15 5G sports a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It also carries TUV triple eye care certification and supports Hydro Touch 2.0. The smartphone weighs 178 grams and features a slim 7.35mm profile, while the Iris Purple variant measures 7.4mm in thickness.

In terms of battery, the smartphone packs a 5,520mAh unit with support for 45W charging. The company claims it can deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge while maintaining dependable battery performance for up to five years. The device also carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance along with military-grade durability. On the software side, the Redmi Note 15 runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and offers features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search. Xiaomi has also promised four years of software updates and six years of security updates for the smartphone.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Specifications Display: 6.77-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 108MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5,520mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Protection: IP66, MIL-STD810

Software: HyperOS 2 based on Android 15

Thickness: 7.35mm, 7.4mm for Iris purple variant

Weight: 178gm Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G: Details Alongside the Redmi Note 15 smartphone, the company has launched the Redmi Pad 2 Pro tablet. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro sports a 12.1-inch display of 2.5K resolution, 600 nits of peak brightness and an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz.

The Android tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The tablet features a quad-speaker system for audio with Dolby Atmos support. The device also offers 5G connectivity with e-SIM support. Redmi Pad 2 Pro runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The company has promised five years of software updates and seven years of security updates. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro packs a 12000mAh battery. The company said that the tablet will offer up to 14 hours plus video streaming and up to 100 plus hours of music streaming. It also offers 27W of reverse charging. Redmi Pad 2 Pro comes with supporting accessories, including the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard, Redmi Smart Pen and Redmi Pad 2 Pro cover.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: Price and availability 8GB RAM +128GB storage(Wi-fi): Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage(Wi-fi +5G): Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage(Wi-fi +5G): Rs 29,999

Colours: Graphite Grey and Silver Accessories: Price Redmi Pad 2 Pro keyboard: Rs 3,999

Redmi Smart Pen: Rs 3,999

Redmi Pad 2 Pro cover: 1,499 The Redmi Pad 2 Pro will be available from January 12 on the company’s official website and ecommerece platform Amazon, Flipkart and select retail partners. As for the introductory offer, customers can get up to Rs 2000 of bank discount and EMIs. No-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) is also available up to six months.