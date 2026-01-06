CES 2026: MSI unveils Core Ultra 3-powered gaming, productivity laptops

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Taiwanese electronics maker MSI has unveiled its 2026 lineup with new laptop models across the company’s business, productivity, and gaming-centric series. MSI introduced a redesigned Prestige series aimed at professionals, updated its Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair gaming laptops with new chassis and thermal designs, expanded its Modern S lineup, and unveiled a special edition of its Claw gaming handheld. These new devices are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics across gaming models.

MSI Prestige series: Details

Prestige 14 and Prestige 16:

MSI introduced redesigned Prestige 14 and Prestige 16 laptops as part of its updated business and productivity lineup. Both models feature a slimmer aluminum chassis with more rounded edges compared to previous generations. The Prestige 14 weighs 1.32kg, while the Prestige 16 weighs 1.59kg.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: HP unveils OmniBook laptops, Chromebooks, HyperX gaming gears The laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and include Intel Arc B390 graphics. MSI claims up to 30 hours of 1080p video playback, backed by an 81Wh battery. Cooling is handled through a vapor chamber design with dual fans and an Intra Flow thermal layout, with system noise rated below 30dBA. Prestige 14 Flip and Prestige 16 Flip: The Flip variants retain the same hardware as the standard Prestige models but add a 2-in-1 form factor with touch support and stylus compatibility. These models ship with the MSI Nano Pen, which docks into the chassis and supports fast charging.

The Nano Pen includes a Copilot shortcut that enables voice input when both buttons are pressed, and it charges fully in 30 seconds. Prestige 13 AI+ MSI also refreshed the Prestige 13 AI+, which now weighs 899 grams. It uses a magnesium-aluminum chassis and runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The focus here is portability while retaining enterprise-grade security features similar to the larger Prestige models. Modern S series: Details Modern 14S and Modern 16S: The new Modern 14S and 16S laptops are positioned as more affordable productivity devices with a refreshed design that includes increased metal usage and slimmer profiles. Both models run on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and include dual memory slots.

Connectivity includes USB-A, USB-C with display and charging support, HDMI, RJ-45 Ethernet, and a microSD card reader. The Modern 14S OLED variant weighs as little as 1.3kg, with chassis thickness going down to 11.1mm. MSI gaming laptops: Details Raider 16 Max HX and Raider 16 HX MSI updated the Raider series with a more compact chassis while increasing power delivery. The Raider 16 Max HX is capable of delivering up to 300W of total system power, split between an Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 or 5080 GPUs.

Cooling is handled by a new Cooler Boost Trinity system featuring three fans, six heat pipes, multiple exhaust vents, and phase-change thermal material. The laptop supports DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5 SSDs, with a quick-access bottom panel for upgrades. Display options include a 2.5K 240Hz OLED panel with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification. Stealth 16 AI+ The Stealth 16 AI+ focuses on portability while retaining high performance. It is 16.6mm thick, weighs under 2kg, and includes a 90Wh battery. MSI says the updated cooling system allows up to 20W more power to be delivered to RTX 50-series GPUs compared to the previous generation.

Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-A ports, and RJ-45 Ethernet. The Stealth 16 AI+ received a CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Computer Hardware & Components category. Crosshair 16 Max HX and Crosshair 16 HX The updated Crosshair series is powered by Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs. MSI claims up to 200W of total system power, a 30W increase over the previous generation. The laptops feature MSI’s Cooler Boost thermal design with quad exhaust vents, an updated I/O layout with rear-mounted HDMI and Ethernet ports, and optional QHD+ 165Hz OLED displays. The Crosshair series also includes a 24-zone RGB keyboard.