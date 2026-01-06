Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs

5 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 3:22 PM IST
Realme launched the Realme 16 Pro series alongside the Pad 3 and Buds Air 8 in India on January 6. The newly launched 16 Pro series comprises the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus. Both the Pro and Pro Plus variants feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. They have been co-designed with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa and follow Realme’s new Urban Wild Design philosophy.
Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price and availability
The Realme 16 Pro series and Pad 3 are available for purchase via the Realme e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores. The Realme Buds Air 8 will be available on the same platforms, as well as on Amazon.
Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Offers
Realme 16 Pro Plus
Up to Rs 4,000 discount on select bank cards with EMI plans
Rs 2,000 discount on full payment for consumers who purchase it offline
Realme 16 Pro
Up to Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards
Rs 1,500 discount on full payment for consumers who purchase it offline
Realme Pad 3
Up to Rs 2,000 discount for select bank cards
No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 6 months
Realme 16 Pro series: Details
The Realme 16 Pro Plus features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of HBM brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP OIS main sensor, a 50MP OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 50MP front camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, alongside IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings.
The Realme 16 Pro retains much of the Pro Plus’ core hardware, with a few changes. It comes with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch AMOLED display, still offering 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, though peak brightness drops to 1,400 nits HBM. Unlike the Pro Plus’ Snapdragon chip, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max. It is offered with the same RAM and storage options. Unlike the Pro Plus’ triple camera setup, the Pro features a dual rear camera system with a 200MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary camera, while retaining the 50MP front camera. Battery capacity, charging speed and IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K durability ratings remain unchanged.
The Realme Pad 3 is positioned as a tablet aimed at students. It includes AI-based features such as recording summaries, Circle to Search and tools for refining notes. The tablet is powered by a 12,200mAh battery and comes in a slim 6.6mm form factor. It features a 2.8K display with an A4-style aspect ratio and low blue light certification.
The Realme Buds Air 8 offer up to 55dB active noise cancellation and use an 11+6mm dual-driver setup, with support for Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0. Additional features include AI-based ear canal adaptive ANC, a six-microphone system for call noise reduction, and AI Voice Assistant 2.0 powered by Google Gemini, which supports face-to-face translation.