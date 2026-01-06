Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs

Realme launched the Realme 16 Pro series alongside the Pad 3 and Buds Air 8 in India on January 6. The newly launched 16 Pro series comprises the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus. Both the Pro and Pro Plus variants feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. They have been co-designed with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa and follow Realme’s new Urban Wild Design philosophy.

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price and availability

Realme 16 Pro Plus

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

Realme 16 Pro

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999

Realme Pad 3

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (Wi-Fi only): Rs 26,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 29,999

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 31,999

Realme Buds Air 8

Price: Rs 3,799

The Realme 16 Pro series and Pad 3 are available for purchase via the Realme e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores. The Realme Buds Air 8 will be available on the same platforms, as well as on Amazon.

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Offers Realme 16 Pro Plus Up to Rs 4,000 discount on select bank cards with EMI plans

Rs 2,000 discount on full payment for consumers who purchase it offline Realme 16 Pro Up to Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards

Rs 1,500 discount on full payment for consumers who purchase it offline Realme Pad 3 Up to Rs 2,000 discount for select bank cards

No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 6 months Realme 16 Pro series: Details The Realme 16 Pro Plus features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of HBM brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP OIS main sensor, a 50MP OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 50MP front camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, alongside IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings.

The Realme 16 Pro retains much of the Pro Plus’ core hardware, with a few changes. It comes with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch AMOLED display, still offering 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, though peak brightness drops to 1,400 nits HBM. Unlike the Pro Plus’ Snapdragon chip, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max. It is offered with the same RAM and storage options. Unlike the Pro Plus’ triple camera setup, the Pro features a dual rear camera system with a 200MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary camera, while retaining the 50MP front camera. Battery capacity, charging speed and IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K durability ratings remain unchanged.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: Asus ROG unveils new Zephyrus gaming laptops, AR glasses, more Realme 16 Pro Plus: Specifications Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness in HBM

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1

Rear Camera: 200MP OIS main camera + 50MP OIS camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 80W

Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated Realme 16 Pro: Specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1400nits brightness in HBM

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 200MP + 8MP

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 80W

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated Realme Pad 3: Details The Realme Pad 3 is positioned as a tablet aimed at students. It includes AI-based features such as recording summaries, Circle to Search and tools for refining notes. The tablet is powered by a 12,200mAh battery and comes in a slim 6.6mm form factor. It features a 2.8K display with an A4-style aspect ratio and low blue light certification.