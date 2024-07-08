Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 in India, Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 tag along

Nothing, a British consumer technology brand, has launched its maiden smartphone in India under its CMF sub-brand, the CMF Phone 1. The smartphone is accompanied by the CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds and CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch. Nothing said that the CMF Phone 1 offers hardware personalisation with accessories such as interchangeable back panel cases that are offered in different colours and textures. Nothing is also offering accessories that can be attached directly to the smartphone using the rotatable dial and screws on the device. It should be noted that the accessories for both the smartphone and the smartwatch are sold separately by the brand.

CMF Phone 1 and accessories: Price

6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

Back Case: Rs 1,499 each (Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue)

Stand: Rs 799

Lanyard: Rs 799

Card Case: Rs 799

CMF Phone 1: Availability and offers

The CMF Phone 1 will be available during the open sale period on July 12 from 12 pm onwards on cmf.tech website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. Additionally, the CMF Phone 1 along with CMF Buds Pro 2 will be available at a pop-up drop at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru from 7 pm onwards on July 9. Nothing said that the first 100 customers to buy the CMF Phone 1 will get CMF Buds for no additional cost.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of CMF Phone 1 during the first day sale.

CMF Phone 1: Details

The CMF Phone 1 sports a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 8GB RAM. The CMF Phone 1 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging – up to 33W. The smartphone also supports 5W reverse wired charging. Important to note, the CMF Phone 1 does not ship with a charger in the box. Supported 33W charger is sold separately at Rs 799 when purchased together with the smartphone.

CMF Phone 1: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip

RAM: 6GB and 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 33W wired, 5W reverse charging

OS: Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.6

CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2: Price, availability and offers

CMF Watch Pro 2: Rs 4,999 (Dark Gray, Ash Gray)

CMF Watch Pro 2: Rs 5,499 (Blue and Orange in - Vegan Leather)

CMF Watch Pro 2 Bezel and Strap set (accessories): Rs 749

CMF Buds Pro 2: Rs 4,299

Both the CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 will be available from July 12 on cmf.tech website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets. The Buds Pro 2 will also be available alongside the CMF Phone 1 at the pop-up drop on July 9 at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru.

As for the introductory offers, Nothing is offering a discount of Rs 1000 on both the buds and the watch for customers purchasing the CMF Phone 1 through Flipkart.

CMF Watch Pro 2: Details

The CMF Watch Pro 2 sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display and comes with interchangeable bezel design for customisation. Additionally, the company said that the smartwatch comes with over 100 watch faces for further personalisation.

As for the features, the Watch Pro 2 supports more than 120 sports modes and automatic recognition of 5 sports. It also provides heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress level monitoring functionality. Other notable features include Bluetooth calling, music and camera control. The watch comes with IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water ingress. Nothing said that the smartwatch will offer battery life up to 11 days.

CMF Buds Pro 2: Details

The CMF Buds Pro 2 features dual audio drivers, a 11mm bass driver and a 6mm tweeter. Additionally, the earbuds support high-resolution audio over wireless utilising Bluetooth codecs like LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec). The CMF Buds Pro 2 also gets hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) of up to 50dB and a frequency range of 5000Hz. For calling, the earbuds feature a 6 mic setup that comes with Clear Voice Technology 2.0 and Wind-Noise Reduction 2.0 for clear voice reception. Nothing said that the CMF Buds Pro 2 offers 43 hours of total battery life and 7 hours of playback time on a 10-minute charge.

The Buds also features a rotatable dial on its case that the company calls the Smart Dial. Nothing said that the users will be able to control every aspect of sound using this dial such as volume levels and more.