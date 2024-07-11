Lava Blaze X with curved AMOLED display, 64MP Sony camera launched: Details

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Blaze X, a budget smartphone packed with curved AMOLED display and Sony camera sensor. The smartphone boasts in-display fingerprint sensor and a display punch-hole design for the front facing camera. Lava said that the Blaze X smartphone sets new benchmarks in the affordable smartphone segment.

Lava Blaze X: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999 Colours: Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey

Lava Blaze X: Availability and offers

The Lava Blaze X smartphone will be available from July 20 on Lava E-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 from select banks.

Lava Blaze X: Details

The Lava Blaze X sports a 6.67-inch fullHD curved AMOLED display of 120 Hz refresh rate. The company said that the smartphone bears a moonstone matte finish on the back for a premium feel. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, paired with up to 8GB RAM that can be extended with up to 8GB more using RAM expansion. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by a 33W wired charging.

The Lava Blaze X smartphone sports a 64-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony) and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. At the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera sensor in a punch-hole design.

Lava said the Blaze X has a clean user interface based on Android 14 operating system. The company has committed to update the phone to Android 15 promised quarterly security updates for two years.

Lava Blaze X: Specifications