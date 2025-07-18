Home / Technology / Gadgets / Dell launches Alienware and Plus series laptops in India: Price and specs

Dell unveils Alienware and Plus series laptops in India with Intel, AMD CPUs, AI features, and advanced displays tailored for gamers, content creators, and productivity users

Dell has expanded its laptop portfolio in India with the launch of six new laptops, targeting both high-end gamers and productivity-focused users. The line-up includes the Alienware Area-51 (16 and 18), Alienware 16X Aurora, Dell 14 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus, and Dell 16 Plus. While the Alienware models are geared towards elite gaming with high refresh rate displays and top-tier graphics, the Dell Plus series is designed for creators and professionals with AI-powered AMD chips and multitasking tools.

Price and availability

  • Alienware 18 Area-51: Starts at Rs 3,14,990
  • Alienware 16 Area-51: Starts at Rs 3,09,990
  • Alienware 16X Aurora: Starts at Rs 1,76,990
  • Dell 16 Plus: Starts at Rs 76,400
  • Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus: Starts at Rs 87,670
  • Dell 14 Plus: Starts at Rs 76,940
All models are available via Dell’s official website, Dell Exclusive Stores, select retail outlets such as Croma, Reliance Retail, Vijay Sales, and e-commerce platforms.

Alienware Area-51 (16 and 18)

Designed for gamers seeking high-performance hardware, the Alienware 16 and 18 Area-51 models are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs. The notebooks feature a cryo-tech cooling system, claimed to improve airflow by 37 per cent and reduce fan noise by 15 per cent.
 
Both models sport WQXGA displays with up to 300Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. Design highlights include a Cherry Ultra Low-Profile keyboard, AlienFX touchpad, 4K webcam, Zero Hinge chassis, and Liquid Teal finish.

Specifications

  • Display: Up to 18-inch WQXGA, 300Hz, 500 nits, G-SYNC
  • CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
  • GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
  • RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 12TB (3x 4TB) RAID0 NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
  • Webcam: 4K resolution
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos quad speakers
  • Battery: Up to 96Whr
  • Keyboard: Cherry Ultra Low-Profile

Alienware 16X Aurora

The Alienware 16X Aurora features a 16-inch WQXGA display with 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and 500 nits brightness. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275Hx processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, it incorporates a Cryo-Chamber cooling system using ultra-thin fans and copper heat pipes.

Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch WQXGA, 240Hz, 500 nits, G-SYNC
  • CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275Hx
  • GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
  • RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • Webcam: FHD HDR with IR and dual-array microphones
  • Battery: 90Whr, 6-cell

Dell 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus

These models are built for content creators and professionals, featuring AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors with Radeon 860M graphics, Dolby Vision displays, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Dell 14 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600), 120Hz, Dolby Vision
  • RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
  • Webcam: FHD with AI noise reduction and privacy shutter
  • Battery: 64Whr

Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen, 60Hz, active pen support
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
  • Webcam: FHD with AI noise reduction and privacy shutter
  • Battery: 64Whr

Dell 16 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch QHD+, 120Hz, Dolby Vision
  • RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
  • Webcam: FHD with dual microphones
  • Battery: 64Whr

Topics :DellDell gaming portfolioLaptops

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

