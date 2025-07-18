Dell launches Alienware and Plus series laptops in India: Price and specs

Price and availability
- Alienware 18 Area-51: Starts at Rs 3,14,990
- Alienware 16 Area-51: Starts at Rs 3,09,990
- Alienware 16X Aurora: Starts at Rs 1,76,990
- Dell 16 Plus: Starts at Rs 76,400
- Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus: Starts at Rs 87,670
- Dell 14 Plus: Starts at Rs 76,940
Alienware Area-51 (16 and 18)
Specifications
- Display: Up to 18-inch WQXGA, 300Hz, 500 nits, G-SYNC
- CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
- GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
- RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5
- Storage: Up to 12TB (3x 4TB) RAID0 NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
- Webcam: 4K resolution
- Audio: Dolby Atmos quad speakers
- Battery: Up to 96Whr
- Keyboard: Cherry Ultra Low-Profile
Alienware 16X Aurora
Specifications
- Display: 16-inch WQXGA, 240Hz, 500 nits, G-SYNC
- CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275Hx
- GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
- RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5
- Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD
- Webcam: FHD HDR with IR and dual-array microphones
- Battery: 90Whr, 6-cell
Dell 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus
Dell 14 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600), 120Hz, Dolby Vision
- RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
- Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
- Webcam: FHD with AI noise reduction and privacy shutter
- Battery: 64Whr
Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen, 60Hz, active pen support
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x
- Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
- Webcam: FHD with AI noise reduction and privacy shutter
- Battery: 64Whr
Dell 16 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 16-inch QHD+, 120Hz, Dolby Vision
- RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
- Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
- Webcam: FHD with dual microphones
- Battery: 64Whr
