Dell launches Alienware and Plus series laptops in India: Price and specs

All models are available via Dell’s official website, Dell Exclusive Stores, select retail outlets such as Croma, Reliance Retail, Vijay Sales, and e-commerce platforms.

Alienware Area-51 (16 and 18)

Designed for gamers seeking high-performance hardware, the Alienware 16 and 18 Area-51 models are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs. The notebooks feature a cryo-tech cooling system, claimed to improve airflow by 37 per cent and reduce fan noise by 15 per cent.

Both models sport WQXGA displays with up to 300Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. Design highlights include a Cherry Ultra Low-Profile keyboard, AlienFX touchpad, 4K webcam, Zero Hinge chassis, and Liquid Teal finish.