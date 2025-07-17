SPPL launches Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV range in India: Price, specs, more

Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV: Price and availability
- 65-inch: Rs 61,999
- 75-inch: Rs 95,999
Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV: Key features
- Voice search
- Personalised content recommendations
- Dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube
- Built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay
- Access to over 10,000 apps, including JioCinema, SonyLIV, Zee5, and Apple TV+
- 3x HDMI ports (with ARC and CEC)
- 2x USB ports
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Dual-band Wi-Fi
- Support for gamepads, headphones, and keyboards
Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV: Full specifications
- Display: Mini QD-LED, 4K resolution, 1.1 billion colours, Ultra Wide Colour Gamut
- Brightness: 1,500 nits peak
- Refresh rate: 120Hz with MEMC, VRR, and ALLM
- Audio: 108W, six speakers including two subwoofers, Digital Noise Filter, Surround Sound
- Processor: MediaTek
- GPU: Mali-G52
- RAM/Storage: 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Operating System: Google TV (v4.0)
- Smart Features: Voice Search, App Hotkeys, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay
- Connectivity: HDMI x3 (ARC, CEC), USB x2, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi
- Supported accessories: Gamepads, headphones, keyboards
