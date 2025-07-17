SPPL launches Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV range in India: Price, specs, more

Colour: Black

The Thomson Mini QD-LED TVs are available on Flipkart.

Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV: Key features

The TVs come equipped with Mini QD-LED panels, offering 540 local dimming zones, 1,500 nits of peak brightness, and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. They support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. For gamers, the TVs include 120Hz MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

The standout feature is the 108W speaker system with six drivers, including two upward-firing subwoofers. Audio formats supported include Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus, with multiple sound profiles optimised for different types of content.

The TVs run on Google TV version 4.0, powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Features include: