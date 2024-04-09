Home / Technology / Gadgets / Dell launches XPS, Alienware, Inspiron series laptops with AI capabilities

Dell launches XPS, Alienware, Inspiron series laptops with AI capabilities

Dell said its new range of consumer and gaming focused laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra processor, which has a dedicated NPU for AI capabilities

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, Alienware m16 R2 and XPS 16
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
American PC maker Dell has launched a new consumer and gaming laptop portfolio with artificial intelligence capabilities in India. In the consumer portfolio, Dell introduced new models under its premium XPS and Inspiron series. Gaming portfolio, on the other hand, gets new Alienware laptops.

These new range of laptops include XPS 14, XPS 16, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus. These laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. Dell said the processors of choice can run AI-models on-device to bring AI-powered tools and features to boost performance and efficiency.

Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16: Price and availability

Dell XPS 16: Rs 2,99,990 onwards

Dell XPS 14: Rs 1,99,990 onwards

The new Dell XPS models will be available on the company’s official website, Dell exclusive stores, and select retailers and outlets from April 25.

Dell Alienware m16 R2: Price and availability

Dell Alienware m16 R2: Rs 1,49,999 onwards

The Dell Alienware m16 R2 laptop will be available from April 9 onwards at the company’s official website, exclusive stores, and select retailers.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: Price and availability

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: Rs 1,05,999 onwards

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop is now available for purchase at the company’s official website,  exclusive stores, and select retail outlets.

Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16: Details

The new Dell XPS portfolio is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. It is offered with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 for improved graphics performance. The new portfolio is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display option, both with OLED InfinityEdge display of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Dell said the display on the XPS 14 and XPS 16 has Gorilla Glass 3 protection and support Dolby Vision. In the audio department, the laptop boasts a quad-speaker setup with 360-degree spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and 3D stereo surround with Waves MaxxAudio. Other features include a 1080p webcam and a dedicated button on the keyboard for Microsoft Copilot AI.

Dell Alienware m16 R2: Details

The new Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra H-series processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics. Dell said that the laptop is 15 per cent smaller than the previous generation. Despite smaller footprint, Dell said, the laptop boasts a better airflow with a redesigned thermal technology for thermal management.

The laptop boasts a QHD+ display in 16:10 aspect ratio of 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop sports a FHD webcam with IR sensor for facial recognition.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: Details

The new Inspiron 14 Plus is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra processors, featuring a dedicated AI engine and integrated Intel Arc graphics.

The laptop sports a 14-inch display of 2.2K resolution in 16:10 aspect ratio with support for Dolby Vision. Dell said that the laptop has MIL-810H military grade certification for its ability to withstand the effects of extreme environmental conditions such as heat, humidity, cold, vibration, shock, and more.

The laptop features a FHD webcam and AI-powered noise reduction system for microphones. Moreover, Dell said, there is AI auto framing feature to keep you centre aligned in video calls even if you move.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

