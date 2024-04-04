Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Slim in India on April 5: Know price, details

Japanese electronics brand Sony has scheduled the India launch of PlayStation 5 Slim for April 5. Initially launched in the US, in November last year, the latest model in the PlayStation 5 series is offered in two variants – a standard model with an inbuilt disc drive and a Digital Edition.

PlayStation 5 Slim series: Price and availability

PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc version): Rs 54,990

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: Rs 44,990

Both the models will be available from April 5 in India on select platforms, said Sony. The company will sell the compatible vertical stand with the new PS5 models as add-on accessory.

PlayStation 5 Slim series: Details

The PS5 Slim has a sleek form factor with 30 per cent less volume occupied, compared to the previous model. The standard PS5 model, which comes with an inbuilt disc drive, has its weight reduced by 18 per cent, compared to its predecessor, while the Digital Edition weighs 30 per cent less than the last generation model.

The US version of the PlayStation 5 Slim series offers up to 1TB on-board storage, compared to 825GB on the predecessor. The console available in the US also comes with new colour options including an all-matte black colour and Deep Earth Collection colours. The Earth Collection colours include Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver colourways.

PlayStation 5 provides up to 120 frames per second (FPS) on compatible games with support for up to 120Hz output on 4K resolution display. The console supports HDR for a more vibrant viewing experience and gets Ray Tracing technology that simulates every individual ray of light within supported games to create more life-like shadows and reflections.