Motorola launches Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Priced at Rs 31,999 onwards, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available at an introductory price of Rs 27,999 onwards in a limited sale on Flipkart on April 8. Open sale starts from April 9

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola on April 3 launched the Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India. Billed as a smartphone with focus on technology and aesthetics, the smartphone boasts segment leading features and design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip, and boasts AI imaging features. It is offered in Pantone validated Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty and Moonlight Pearl colours. Below are the details:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Price and options

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Availability and introductory offers

The Moonlight Pearl colour variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in limited sale on April 8, 7 pm onwards, on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty colour variants will be available for purchase starting April 9 on the company’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, Motorola is offering a limited period introductory discount of Rs 2,000. In addition, customers can avail bank discounts of Rs 2,250 on HDFC bank cards. For non-HDFC bank customers, Motorola is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to nine months.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Introductory pricing

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Specifications

  • Display:  6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness, HDR10+
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh
  • Charging: 125W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Hello UI based on Android 14
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass v5

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

