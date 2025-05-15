Dell Plus series of Copilot Plus AI PCs with Intel chips launched: Details

US-based PC maker Dell has launched its 2025 line-up of Dell Plus laptops in India. This includes Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processor-powered Dell 14 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus, and Dell 16 Plus laptops. The new laptops are based on Microsoft’s Copilot Plus PC platform and offer a full suite of artificial intelligence features that comes with it.

2025 Dell Plus laptops: Price and availability

Dell 14 Plus: Rs 1,15,799 onwards

Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus: Rs 96,899 onwards

Dell 16 Plus: Rs 1,08,499 onwards

The new Dell Plus laptops are now available for purchase on the company’s official website, Dell Exclusive Stores, some e-commerce platforms, and some retailers such as Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales.

2025 Dell Plus laptops: Details

Dell said that the new laptops are designed for both everyday users and creators. Powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and integrated Intel Arc graphics, the laptops are said to excel at multi-tasking and media creation. With the built-in dedicated Neural processing unit (NPU), they offer 48 TOPS (trillion operations per second) for handling on-device AI processing. Besides existing Copilot Plus AI features such as Live Captions and Cocreator, the laptops will also get support for the new Recall feature.

Dell 14 Plus and 14 2-in-1 Plus:

The company said that the 2025 Dell 14 Plus comes in a compact 14-inch form factor which is now also 11 per cent slimmer than its predecessor. Meanwhile the Dell 2-in-1 Plus comes with a 360-degree hinge offering laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes.

The laptops feature a QHD+ display in 16:10 aspect ratio, complemented by audio supporting Dolby Atmos surround sound and Waves MaxxAudio Pro. The laptops are also said to have a lightweight build for portability and offer up to 22 hours of battery life.

Dell 16 Plus:

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the Dell 16 Plus laptop features a 16-inch FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 300 nits. The company said that the laptop has a portable design despite featuring a larger screen and comes with a 180-degree hinge. Dell also claims that the laptop can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.