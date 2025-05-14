OnePlus Pad 2 Pro tablet with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched: Specs

Chinese electronics manufacturer OnePlus has launched the Pad 2 Pro tablet in its home country. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the tablet has a 12,140mAh battery. It serves as the successor to the OnePlus Pad Pro, which was introduced in June 2023.

The tablet is offered in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier Silver colour options. Although currently limited to the Chinese market, a potential India launch could not be ruled out.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Details

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and is offered with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD display of 3.4K resolution. The display supports an adaptive refresh rate, which goes up to 144Hz, and achieves peak brightness of 900 nits in high-brightness mode. Dolby Vision HDR support is available on compatible platforms.

In terms of imaging, the tablet features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor for video calls and selfies. The 12,140mAh battery supports 67W wired charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC (Near Field Communication), and a USB Type-C port. The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and includes several AI-enabled features.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Specifications