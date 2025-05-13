Ray-Ban Meta glasses up for pre-order in India ahead of May 19 availability

Meta has announced that its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now available for pre-order in India. Priced at Rs 29,900 upwards, the smart glasses come equipped with Meta AI, offering real-time assistance such as contextual information based on surroundings, navigation support, live voice translation, and more.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses: Price and styles

Starting at Rs 29,900, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are available in two styles — Wayfarer and Skyler. Buyers can also choose from various lens options, including sun, clear, polarised, or Transitions lenses. The glasses are prescription lens-compatible as well.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses: Availability

Customers can now pre-order the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses via Ray-Ban’s official website. The full collection will be available for purchase starting May 19, through the website and select optical and sunglass retail stores.

Pre-order date: May 13

First sale: May 19

Availability: Ray-Ban’s official website and select stores

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Features

Also Read

Live translation: Now available globally, this feature enables real-time conversations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish—even without Wi-Fi if language packs are downloaded in advance. Translations are played through the glasses while a transcript appears on your phone. Just say, “Hey Meta, start live translation.”

Messaging and calling integration: Soon, users will be able to send/receive messages, photos, and make audio or video calls via Instagram, in addition to current support for WhatsApp, Messenger, and default messaging apps. For example: “Hey Meta, send a message to Lisa on Instagram.”

Expanded music access and recognition: Users can control music from Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam using Meta AI. You can also ask for music details: “Hey Meta, what’s the name of this song?” or “Hey Meta, when did this album come out?”

Smart visual assistance: Meta AI will soon provide context-aware visual help, such as identifying objects or suggesting food pairings based on what the glasses see. Users can have natural, back-and-forth conversations without saying “Hey Meta” each time. To activate, say: “Hey Meta, start live AI.”