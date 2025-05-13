Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xperia 1 VII: Sony combines Walkman, TV, and camera tech in one smartphone

Xperia 1 VII: Sony combines Walkman, TV, and camera tech in one smartphone

Sony Xperia 1 VII is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. According to the company, the smartphone integrates Xperia intelligence to enhance audio-visual experience and image creation

Sony Xperia 1 VII
Sony Xperia 1 VII
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Japanese electronics maker Sony has launched its flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VII, in its home country on May 13. The smartphone combines Sony Walkman, TV, and camera technology in one. According to the company, the smartphone integrates Xperia intelligence to enhance audio-visual experience and image creation, similar to its Bravia line of smart televisions and high-end camera system. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, sports a 48MP ultra-wide angle camera, and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.
 
Historically, Sony launches smartphones only in select markets outside Japan, and the Xperia 1 VII is expect to follow the suit
 
The smartphone is offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB + 512GB storage configurations. Colour options for the smartphone includes Moss Green, Orchid Purple and Slate Black.
 

Sony Xperia 1 VII: Details

 
The Sony Xperia 1 VII sports a 6.5-inch OLED Full HD+ display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip (SoC) combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2 TB through microSD. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
 
For the camera system, the Xperia 1 VII features a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a bigger sensor than the previous model. It features a 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor underneath which it said is 2.1x larger than the one on the previous generation model. The 48MP primary camera with 1/1.35-inch Exmor T sensor and the 12MP telephoto with a 1/3.5-inch Exmor RS sensor remain unchanged. At the front, there is a 12MP camera lens for selfies, video calls and more

For audio it gets AI-based DSEE Ultimate upscaling, along with support for Hi-Res, LDAC and Dolby Atmos format. The Sony Xperia 1 VII has a 3.5mm audio jack and Full-Stage stereo speakers for audio output.
 
The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging. It ships with Android 15 out of the box and the company promises at least four generations of OS version updates, and six years of security updates. The smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and is rated IPX5, IPX8 for water resistance and IP6X for dust protection.
 

Sony Xperia 1 VII: Specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch OLED Full HD+ ,120 Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 2600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB / 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 48MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP Telephoto
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired charging and wireless charging
  • Protection: IPX5, IPX8, IP6X, Corning Gorilla Glass Glass Victus 2
Topics :SonySony cameraSony Xperia

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

