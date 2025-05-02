Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / ASUS launches new ROG Strix, Zephyrus, Flow line gaming laptops: Details

ASUS launches new ROG Strix, Zephyrus, Flow line gaming laptops: Details

New ASUS ROG-branded gaming laptops are now available for pre-order in India. General availability starts May 13

New ASUS ROG laptops

New ASUS ROG laptops

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has launched its new range of gaming laptops in India, including new models in the ROG Strix, Zephyrus and Flow series. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen AI Max processors, the new ROG laptops are now available for pre-order in India.

New ASUS ROG gaming laptops: Availability and pre-order details

New ASUS ROG-branded gaming laptops are available for pre-order on the company’s website, with a token amount of Rs 99. The company said that customers who pre-order the new devices can get benefits up to Rs 34,498, which includes a two-year extended warranty, three years of local damage protection, and a bundled ROG gaming backpack.
 
 
General availability for these laptops starts May 13 on ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, and at some retail outlets.

New ASUS ROG gaming laptops: Details

ROG Strix Scar 16/18:
 
Price: The ROG Strix Scar 16/18 series laptops will be available starting at Rs 3,79,990 and Rs 4,49,990, respectively.

Also Read

Asus Zenbook A14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip

Asus Zenbook A14 (Snapdragon X) review: A sleek AI PC with stellar battery

ASUS Vivobook S14, S14 Flip (ASUS)

ASUS Vivobook S14, S14 Flip with Intel chips launched: Price and specs

cybersecurity laptop working

Global laptop brands tap India as China risk grows, PLI gains traction

Tech Wrap April 8

Tech Wrap April 8: Google Gemini Live, new ASUS laptops, Amazon's Nova reel

ASUS Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 (ASUS)

ASUS launches Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 Copilot Plus PCs with AMD chips

 
ROG Strix Scar 16/18 laptops are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. The laptops are offered with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB SSD. They feature a 240Hz refresh rate Mini-LED ROG Nebula HDR display with WQXGA resolution and 1,200 nits brightness.
 
Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (with DP 2.1 + PD 3.1), 3 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 1 x 2.5Gbps LAN, 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1 x ASUS Slim Power Jack
ROG Strix G16 (2025):
 
Price: Starting at Rs 2,59,990
 
ROG Strix G16 (2025) laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and up to NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti GPU. It features a 16-inch 2.5K resolution ROG Nebula display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It is offered with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD.
 
Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (with DP 2.1 + PD 3.1), 3 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x 2.5Gbps LAN, 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1 x ASUS Slim Power Jack
 
ROG Flow Z13 (2025): 
 
Price: Starting at Rs 1,99,990
 
ASUS said that the new ROG Flow Z13 laptop is a two-in-one gaming machine, powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 processor with Radeon 8050S integrated graphics. It features a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula touchscreen with 2.5K resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate. The company said that it comes with 32GB LPDDR5X unified RAM running in quad channel configuration, 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 support. Other notable features include a 170-degree kick stand, detachable RGB keyboard, and more.
 
Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPort / power delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x microSD card reader
 
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025): 
 
Price: Starting at Rs 359,990
 
Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU, the ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop features a 16-inch 2.5K OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. It is offered with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB SSD.
 
Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x card reader(SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s), 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack
 
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025):
 
Price: Starting at Rs 279,990
 
ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti GPU. It sports a 14-inch 3K OLED Nebula Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and factory-calibrated colours. The company said that the laptop is meant for those who demand performance in a compact form factor.
 
Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x card reader(SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s), 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack

More From This Section

Vivo Y19 5G

Vivo Y19 5G phone with 'smart features' launched at Rs 10,499: Check specs

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola launches Edge 60 Pro with 6,000 mAh battery in India at Rs 29,999

Kindle Paperwhite (2025)

Amazon launches Kindle Paperwhite in India with 7-inch display at Rs 16,999

Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro

Nothing launches CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2 series audio devices: Price, specs

Realme 14T 5G

Realme launches 14T smartphone with 6,000 mAh battery in India at Rs 17,999

Topics : Asus laptops ASUS ROG Asus gaming laptops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon