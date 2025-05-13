Motorola launches Razr 60 Ultra in India at Rs 99,999: Know specs, features

Motorola has launched its 2025 Razr 60 Ultra smartphone in India. Powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the smartphone offers various AI features that the company collectively calls “moto ai.” The smartphone features a 4-inch pOLED cover screen and a 6.96-inch Super HD main display, both with 165Hz refresh rate support.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price and variants

Priced at Rs 99,999, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra smartphone is available in a single variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone is offered in three different finishes, all with Pantone validated colours. The Rio Red variant has a vegan leather finish at the back, while the Mountain Trail variant gets wood finishing and Scarab gets an alcantara finish.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Availability and offers

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be available in India from May 21 on the company’s official website, Amazon India, and select retail stores including Reliance Digital. Regarding the introductory offers, customers can get a bank discount of Rs 10,000 on select bank cards. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 12 months.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Details

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra features a 6.96 Super HD main display with 2992 x 1224 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The cover screen is a 4-inch pOLED panel with 1272 x 1080 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Both displays also get LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments and HDR10+ viewing ability. Dolby Vision HDR is only limited to the main display. Regarding durability, the smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection on the front and an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation. The main camera is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera which also doubles up as a macro camera. The front-facing camera sensor on the inner main display is also a 50MP sensor.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

As part of the moto ai suite, the smartphone offers several native AI features such as Playlist Studio which automatically curates a playlist of music tracks as per mood and preference. Other notable features include “Catch me up” for summarising notifications, “Pay attention” for real-time transcription and summarisation, “Remember this” for recalling content from apps, and more. Using the flip form factor, the device also offers gesture-based activation of AI features, such as the “Look and Talk” feature which activates moto ai the moment the user looks at the cover screen of the smartphone when in stand or tent mode.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications