Garmin announces price cut on Forerunner 165 series smartwatch in India

Garmin announced a price cut on its athletes-oriented Forerunner 165 series smartwatch on July 31. Launched in June at Rs 33,490, the smartwatch is now priced at Rs 29,990. Alongside the price cut, Garmin announced that it will refund the price difference to existing customers who have purchased the smartwatch at the original launch price.

“The revised pricing of the Forerunner 165 series reflects our commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider audience. We believe this adjustment will enhance the value proposition of the Forerunner 165 series for its customers in India and will make Garmin premium watches accessible to a wider group of growing middle class in India," said Tim Spurling, Garmin. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aimed at athletes and adventure enthusiasts, the Forerunner 165 series GPS smartwatch sports an AMOLED display and offers various activity tracking and health-and-fitness monitoring features. Garmin said that the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch is specifically designed for professional runners and athletes, offering them with suitable training modules and tracking capabilities.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Series: Colours

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is offered in four dual-colour themes – Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate grey, Mist grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac.

Garmin Forerunner 165 series: Details

The Garmin Forerunner 165 series features a 43mm case encompassing a vibrant touchscreen AMOLED display and comes with colourful dual-shot bands. It offers built-in GPS for pace and distance tracking. Additionally, the smartwatch allows downloading playlists from Spotify or Amazon Music to stream it directly on to wireless earphones without necessitating a smartphone connection.

Garmin said that the smartwatch offers 11 days of battery life in standard mode and lasts up to 19 hours with GPS tracking enabled.

As for the fitness and health tracking features, the Garmin Forerunner 165 series offers wrist-based running power measurement, training effect monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring, nap detection, and more. It comes with over 25 activity profiles, including trail running, open water swimming, pickleball, tennis, and more. Additionally, the smartwatch provides a morning report, offering insights into last night’s sleep, day’s training outlook along with heart rate variability status.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 series offers adaptive training plans for athletes. Athletes can put-in their race details into Garmin Connect companion app for personalised plans alongside preset Garmin Coach plans. The smartwatch is also equipped with women’s health tracking features such as menstrual cycle and pregnancy monitoring.