Nothing launches Phone 2a Plus, sale starts from Aug 7: Check price, specs

Nothing on July 31 launched the Phone 2a Plus, its third mid-range smartphone in 2024. Based on the Phone 2a, which it launched in March, the Plus model brings performance improvement, new front facing camera sensor, and some design changes. Based on Nothing OS 2.6, powered by Android 14, the Phone 2a Plus will receive Android updates for three years and security patches for four years. Here is all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 2a Plus:

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999 Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Availability and introductory offers

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be available online on Flipkart and at retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales from August 7. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on both models through select banks cards.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Details

The Phone 2a Plus boasts a metallic finish, offered in two colourways – black and grey. While the overall design language of the smartphone is identical to the non-Plus model, there are subtle changes to mark the difference – no coloured accents underneath the transparent back panel. Design apart, there is a new processor on-board – MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G – which Nothing said brings performance improvements, especially with regard to graphics. Another change is in the front camera sensor, which is a 50-megapixel unit. While the Phone 2a Plus has the same capacity battery, 5000 mAh, the smartphone supports tad faster wired charging at 50W. Like the non-Plus model, there is no support for wireless charging.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Specifications