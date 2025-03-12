Garmin Enduro 3 series smartwatches launched in India at Rs 105,990 onwards

Garmin has launched the Endure 3 series GPS smartwatches in India. The US-based company said that this new line-up of GPS smartwatches has been designed specifically for endurance athletes, adventurers, and ultra-distance competitors. As per the company, the watch weighs 63g and delivers up to 110 hours on-battery time in GPS mode and 80 days in smartwatch mode, all while maintaining an always-on display. To top it off, the smartwatch features extended battery life powered by its solar charging display.

Garmin Enduro 3 series: Price and availability

The Garmin Enduro 3 series is priced at Rs 105,990 onwards.

The smartwatch comes with a two-year warranty and will be available at select stores as well as Garmin India’s website.

Garmin Enduro 3 series: Details

The Garmin Enduro 3 sports power glass solar charging, which extends battery life for ultra-athletes who need long-lasting performance. As per Garmin, the lightweight design includes a titanium option with DLC coating, meeting military-grade standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance.

With solar-powered endurance, precise navigation, in-depth performance tracking, and smart connectivity, Garmin claims that Enduro 3 is designed for the toughest challenges.

For athletes, advanced metrics like real-time stamina tracking, endurance score, VO2 max, and recovery time analysis help optimise training. Features like daily suggested workouts, heat and altitude acclimation, and wrist-based running power measurement provide in-depth training insights. Trail Run VO2 max adapts to terrain changes, while PacePro offers GPS-based pace guidance. ClimbPro provides real-time ascent data, and the ultrarun mode includes a rest timer and grade-adjusted pace for varied terrain.

The Garmin Enduro 3 monitors heart rate, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, stress, sleep, and HRV status for 24/7 health insights. It comes with preloaded activity profiles for swimming, biking, golfing, skiing, and animated workouts for cardio, strength, yoga, and Pilates.

Consumers will be able to stay connected with smart notifications, onboard music storage, and two-way messaging via Garmin Messenger. LiveTrack and incident detection enhance safety during outdoor activities.

On top of it, the preloaded TopoActive maps and multi-band GNSS ensure precise tracking and seamless navigation for off-road adventures.