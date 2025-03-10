ASUS Zenbook A14 and VivoBook 16 join Qualcomm-powered AI laptops portfolio

Taiwanese electronics company ASUS has introduced laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips in India. The new line-up includes the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. Additionally, the Zenbook A14 is available with an option for the higher-end Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon X platform in India last month, highlighting its potential to bring AI-driven computing to a broader audience. The Snapdragon X chip incorporates Oryon CPU cores, similar to those in premium Snapdragon X-series processors, and features a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This enables on-device AI processing and supports Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform.

ASUS Zenbook A14: Details

Price: Rs 99,990 (Qualcomm Snapdragon X) / Rs 129,990 ( Snapdragon X Elite)

Availability: ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive stores, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon

ASUS describes the Zenbook A14 as a lightweight laptop designed for portability, featuring a chassis made from "Ceraluminum"—a blend of ceramic and aluminium. Weighing 980g, the laptop has a slim profile, and the material is claimed to enhance durability by offering resistance to scratches and shocks.

The Zenbook A14 comes in two variants, one with Snapdragon X Elite (up to 45W) and another with the new Snapdragon X (up to 28W). Both feature the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, delivering up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI power for features like real-time language translation, intelligent power management, and adaptive multitasking. Here are the specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite / Snapdragon X

Display: 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1200 resolution, and 600 nits peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut

RAM: 16 GB 8448 MHz LPDDR5X

Storage: 512 GB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Ports: 2 x USB4 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x standard HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5 mm combo audio jack

Wireless connectivity: Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 / Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

Camera: FHD 3DNR IR camera

Audio: Dolby Atmos sound system, Built-in array microphone

Battery: 70 Wh lithium-polymer battery

Charging: 90W Type-C / 65W Type-C

ASUS Vivobook 16: Details

Price: Rs 65,990

Availability: ASUS e-shop, e-commerce platform Amazon, retail outlets (Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance)

ASUS said that the new Vivobook 16 is aimed at offering premium AI features for budget segment laptops. Powered by the Snapdragon X processor with up to 45 TOPS of NPU performance, it brings intelligent Copilot Plus PC features like Live Captions for real-time translation, Cocreator for sketch-to-art transformations, and Generative Fill in Paint for effortless editing.