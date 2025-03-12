iQOO Neo 10R with Qualcomm SD 8s Gen3 launched in India: Check price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has expanded its Neo series in India with the launch of the iQOO Neo 10R. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the company claims it is the fastest phone in this segment. The smartphone starts at Rs 26,999.

iQOO Neo 10R: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

Colours: MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue

iQOO Neo 10R: Availability and offers

The iQOO Neo 10R will be available for purchase through Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. Pre-booking for the smartphone is now live on both these online platforms. Those who pre-book the device can get their hands on it starting March 18, while open sales for all customers will begin on March 19.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 2,000 from SBI, ICICI, or HDFC bank cards.

iQOO Neo 10R: Details

The iQOO Neo 10R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, and paired with an Adreno 735 GPU. It is offered with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, supporting a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ certification. The phone is powered by a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

For photography, the iQOO Neo 10R features a dual-camera system on the back, consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 32MP camera handles selfies. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the device features an optical fingerprint scanner and an IP65-rated build for enhanced durability.

iQOO Neo 10R: Specifications