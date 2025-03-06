Google Pixel 9a: What to expect and upgrades it would get over the Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 9a is reportedly expected to be unveiled officially later this month ahead of its usual schedule, according to news reports. The Pixel 9a would have been expected to launch at Google I/O developer conference, which is scheduled for May 20-21. However, the launch will happen way before the conference this year. What supports these rumours is that Pixel 9a has reportedly bagged certifications like FCC, IMDA, EMVCo, as reported by 91Mobiles.

Pixel 9a: Flagship feature

The report revealed that a new FCC filing of the device has revealed that a Google smartphone with model number GTF7P will likely feature satellite connectivity, first for any Pixel A-series device.

A note in the listing stated that an upcoming feature on the smartphone must be deactivated during flights by enabling airplane mode, implying that it could be related to satellite connectivity.

Pixel 9a: Design

The Pixel 9a is expected to have noticeable changes as compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 8a featured a camera bump. However, the Pixel 9a will reportedly have flat camera design.

The Pixel 9a is anticipated to be slightly larger, measuring approximately 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm as compared to Pixel 8a which measured 152.1 mm x 72.7 mm x 8.9 mm.

Pixel 9a: Upgraded Gemini?

Based on reports, the Pixel 9a is expected to bring significant upgrades to Gemini AI features compared to the Pixel 8a. When the Pixel 8a debuted in the market, it had Gemini-integrated features for tasks like brainstorming and summarising emails. Now, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to enhance this experience with Gemini Live, which will enable real-time, natural voice interactions with the AI assistant.

This feature is likely to offer a more conversational and hands-free user experience. Additionally, the Pixel 9a may allow interaction with images, documents, and videos, providing users with more detailed assistance compared to the 8a.

Will Pixel 9a be worth an upgrade though? Google has not yet made any confirmations about the specifications officially but, let us go over some of the expected upgrades to have a better idea.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 9a: Expected upgrades

Design and display

The Pixel 8a featured curved edges and a camera bump. The Pixel 9a, however, is expected to bring noticeable design changes. Reports suggest it will feature a sleek, flat camera module. It will house two camera sensors. Additionally, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to be slightly larger, measuring approximately 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm as compared to Pixel 8a which measured 152.1 mm x 72.7 mm x 8.9 mm.

As for the display, Google Pixel 8a sports a 6.1-inch Actua display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and 9a is expected to sport a 6.3-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor and performance

The Pixel 8a is powered by a Tensor G3 chipset, and the Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset.

The Google Pixel 8a came with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and two storage options – 128 GB and 256 GB (UFS 3.1). As for Pixel 9a, reports suggest that it will feature 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera

The Pixel 8a’s primary camera is 64-megapixel and is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Pixel 9a might feature a 48-megapixel primary camera but, as per reports, the ultra-wide camera will remain the same.

Another thing to note is the camera design. The successor to Pixel 8a will reportedly do away with the rear camera bar and have a flat frame design.

Battery and charging

The Pixel 8a comes with a 4,492 mAh battery with fast charging support and Pixel 9a is expected to be backed by a 5,100 mAh battery with charging support of 23W (wired) and 7.5W (wireless).