Xiaomi 15 series with Leica-tuned cameras launched in India: Check pricing

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched its flagship 15 series smartphones in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the series includes two models—the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Both smartphones feature a Leica co-engineered camera system. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999, while the Xiaomi 15 starts at Rs 64,999. Pre-orders for both models will begin on March 19, while sale starts April 3.

Xiaomi 15 series: Price and variants

Xiaomi 15-

12GB RAM +512GB storage: Rs 64,999

Colours: Black, Green, White

Xiaomi 15 Ultra-

16GB RAM+ 512GB storage: Rs 1,09,999

Colours: Silver Chrome

Xiaomi 15 series: Pre-booking details

Pre-booking for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra begins on March 19 via Xiaomi's official platforms and Amazon. Customers who pre-book the device can avail a Rs 10,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, pre-booking customers will receive the Photography Kit Legend Edition bundled with the smartphone.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here The Xiaomi 15 will also be available for pre-booking from March 19, with introductory offers including a Rs 5,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards. Xiaomi is also bundling the Xiaomi Care Plan at no additional cost with the smartphone.

Xiaomi 15 series: Details

Xiaomi 15 Ultra-

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 3200x1440 resolution, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. While the Chinese variant houses a 6000mAh battery, the global model comes with a 5410mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 80W wireless charging.

For imaging, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a Leica-tuned quad-camera set-up. It includes a one-inch type 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN5 sensor, and two telephoto cameras—a 50MP sensor with 3x zoom and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. At the front, it has a 32MP camera. All cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps, while the primary and periscope cameras can reach up to 120fps.

Xiaomi 15-

The Xiaomi 15 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chipset and features a Leica-tuned camera system. It comes with a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 2670x1200 resolution and LTPO technology, enabling a dynamic refresh rate between 1-120Hz.

It is backed by a 5240mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. For imaging, the smartphone features a triple 50MP rear camera set-up, while the front-facing camera is 32MP.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3200x1440 resolution, 3200nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto + 200MP periscope telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5410mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 80W wireless

OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Xiaomi 15: Specifications