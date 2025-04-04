Home / Technology / Gadgets / Garmin unveils new rugged smartwatch lineup 'Instinct 3': Price, details

Garmin Instinct 3 series smartwatches offer heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox sensor, sleep analysis, HRV status, stress tracking, and information tailored for women's health and pregnancy

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Garmin has launched the Instinct 3 series smartwatches in India. Including Instinct E and Instinct 3, the new smartwatches are said to offer a tough build, making them suitable for thrill-seekers, outdoor explorers, and fitness enthusiasts.   
 
The Garmin Instinct 3 series boasts an AMOLED display, metal-reinforced bezel, fibre-reinforced polymer case, and scratch-resistant display, meeting MIL-STD 810 standards for heat, shock, and water resistance (up to 100 meters). Here are the details of the latest wearables from Garmin.   
 

Garmin Instinct 3: Price and availability

  • Instinct E: Rs 35,990 upwards
  • Instinct 3: Rs 46,990 upwards
The Instinct 3 Series is available in various colours. This includes classic tones such as Black and Black/Charcoal, along with bold, limited-edition variants like Neotropic and Neotropic/Twilight.   
 
The smartwatch series is currently on sale through the Garmin India website and can also be found at select premium retail outlets nationwide.   

Garmin Instinct 3: Details

 
The Garmin Instinct 3 series offers users a choice between two display options: a vibrant AMOLED screen for better visual clarity or a solar-powered display designed for continuous operation in ideal sunlight. Battery life varies by model, with the AMOLED version offering up to 24 days of use, while the solar variant promises unlimited battery life when exposed to enough sunlight.   
 
For improved visibility and safety in low light, the watch includes a built-in LED flashlight with multiple brightness settings, a red light mode, and a strobe function—ideal for night-time outdoor activities or emergencies.   
 
Navigation abilities have also been enhanced with multi-band GPS, SatIQ technology, and ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, and compass). These features ensure accurate tracking and guidance during adventures, with TracBack routing helping users retrace their path when needed.   
 
The Instinct 3 also integrates smart connectivity, including support for notifications, Garmin Messenger for two-way messaging, and safety tools such as LiveTrack, incident detection, and assistance alerts, keeping users informed and safe on the move.   
 
Health and fitness tracking remain a core focus, with all the wellness features from the Instinct 2 carried forward. 
 
These include heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox sensor, sleep analysis, HRV status, stress tracking, and information tailored for women’s health and pregnancy. A wide range of sports modes is preloaded, covering activities like running, hiking, cycling, swimming, strength training, golf, skiing, HIIT, and Pilates. Users can also benefit from on-screen animated workouts, Garmin Coach, and daily personalised workout suggestions designed to help meet individual fitness goals.
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

