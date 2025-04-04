Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 4, win diamonds and free skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a new set of redeem codes for today, allowing players to unlock various in-game rewards at no cost. These include items like weapon skins, diamonds, character outfits, and other content designed to make the gaming experience better.
The codes are available for a limited time and offer access to premium items without needing any purchases. Below is a list of active codes, along with easy instructions on how to redeem them.
Since these codes are time-sensitive, players are advised to claim their rewards as soon as possible before they expire.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by Times of India, active redeem codes for April 4, 2025 are:
- L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5
- UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3
- Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1
- E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9
- I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
- H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5
- Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
- G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9
- K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5
- N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1
- D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Items such as gold and diamonds are credited instantly to the account.
These rewards may include content like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited items that add value to gameplay and allow for more character customisation.
The reward system works on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 players able to claim them each day. Additionally, each code is active for just 12 hours, so it’s important to redeem them quickly to avoid missing out.