Samsung debuts Galaxy F55 with vegan leather finish in India: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 26,999 onwards, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip and gets up to 12GB RAM

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:14 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on May 27 launched in India the Galaxy F55. Offered in Apricot Crush and Raising Black colours, the smartphone boasts vegan leather finish on the back cover in saddle stitch pattern. Samsung said that the smartphone is the slimmest and lightest, compared to other smartphones with vegan leather texture in the segment. The Galaxy F55 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 System-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB RAM options. Details below:

Samsung Galaxy F55: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 32,999
Samsung Galaxy F55: Availability and introductory offers

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will be available from 7PM onwards on May 27 through Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, customers purchasing the Galaxy F55 5G smartphone can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank, Axis bank and ICICI bank cards.  

Samsung Galaxy F55: Specifications

Both the Apricot Crush and Raisin Black coloured variants of the Galaxy F55 5G smartphone come with a vegan leather back panel design featuring saddle stitch pattern running along the edges vertically. The smartphone features a gold metallic finish on the frame, while the cameras are enclosed within gold finished button-like metallic enclosures. Samsung said that the Galaxy F55 is the lightest vegan leather finished smartphone in the segment weighing-in at 180g and also the slimmest at 7.8mm.

  • Display: 6.67-inch SuperAMOLED+, 1080 X 2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: Android 14 based OneUI 6.1
  • OS support: Four years of software update and five years of security patches

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

