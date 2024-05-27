Samsung debuts Galaxy F55 with vegan leather finish in India: Price, specs

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on May 27 launched in India the Galaxy F55. Offered in Apricot Crush and Raising Black colours, the smartphone boasts vegan leather finish on the back cover in saddle stitch pattern. Samsung said that the smartphone is the slimmest and lightest, compared to other smartphones with vegan leather texture in the segment. The Galaxy F55 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 System-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB RAM options. Details below:

Samsung Galaxy F55: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 32,999

Samsung Galaxy F55: Availability and introductory offers

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will be available from 7PM onwards on May 27 through Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, customers purchasing the Galaxy F55 5G smartphone can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank, Axis bank and ICICI bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy F55: Specifications

Both the Apricot Crush and Raisin Black coloured variants of the Galaxy F55 5G smartphone come with a vegan leather back panel design featuring saddle stitch pattern running along the edges vertically. The smartphone features a gold metallic finish on the frame, while the cameras are enclosed within gold finished button-like metallic enclosures. Samsung said that the Galaxy F55 is the lightest vegan leather finished smartphone in the segment weighing-in at 180g and also the slimmest at 7.8mm.