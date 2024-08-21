iQOO Z9s series smartphones with Sony IMX cameras launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its Z9s series in India. The series includes the iQOO Z9s 5G and the Z9s Pro 5G. The Pro model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, while the non-Pro model uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. Another key difference between the two models is their charging capabilities: the Pro model supports 80W fast wired charging, whereas the base model supports 44W fast wired charging. Both smartphones feature a 50MP main camera sensor (Sony IMX) with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The iQOO Z9s Pro is available in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange, while the base model comes in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

iQOO Z9s Series: Price and Variants

iQOO Z9s 5G

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 21,999

More From This Section

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 23,999

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 28,999

iQOO Z9s Series: Availability and offers

The iQOO Z9s Pro will be available in India starting August 23 on the iQOO e-store and Amazon. The base variant will be on sale from August 29.

As an introductory offer, customers purchasing the iQOO Z9s Pro can receive a Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards or an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. Customers buying the standard model can avail a Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards or a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus.

Both smartphones come with an option for a no-cost EMI plan for up to six months.

iQOO Z9s Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 2392x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS + 8 MP Ultra wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5500mAh

Charging: 80W

OS: Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14

Thickness: 7.49mm

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6

iQOO Z9s: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 2392x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS + 2MP depth

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5500mAh

Charging: 44W

OS: Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14

Thickness: 7.49mm

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6