iQOO Z9s series smartphones with Sony IMX cameras launched: Price, specs

While the iQOO Z9s Pro smartphone will be available in India starting August 23, the non-pro model in the series will go on sale from August 29

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its Z9s series in India. The series includes the iQOO Z9s 5G and the Z9s Pro 5G. The Pro model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, while the non-Pro model uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. Another key difference between the two models is their charging capabilities: the Pro model supports 80W fast wired charging, whereas the base model supports 44W fast wired charging. Both smartphones feature a 50MP main camera sensor (Sony IMX) with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The iQOO Z9s Pro is available in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange, while the base model comes in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte.

iQOO Z9s Series: Price and Variants

iQOO Z9s 5G
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 19,999
8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 21,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 23,999

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 24,999
8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999
12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 28,999

iQOO Z9s Series: Availability and offers

The iQOO Z9s Pro will be available in India starting August 23 on the iQOO e-store and Amazon. The base variant will be on sale from August 29.

As an introductory offer, customers purchasing the iQOO Z9s Pro can receive a Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards or an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. Customers buying the standard model can avail a Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards or a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus.

Both smartphones come with an option for a no-cost EMI plan for up to six months.

iQOO Z9s Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 2392x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
RAM: 8GB / 12GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB
Rear camera: 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS + 8 MP Ultra wide
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5500mAh
Charging: 80W
OS: Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
Thickness: 7.49mm
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6

iQOO Z9s: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 2392x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
RAM: 8GB / 12GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB
Rear camera: 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS + 2MP depth
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5500mAh
Charging: 44W
OS: Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
Thickness: 7.49mm
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

