GoPro launches HERO13 Black, entry-level HERO cameras in India: Details

GoPro has launched two new cameras in India -- the top-of-the-line GoPro HERO13 Black and an entry-level GoPro HERO. While the GoPro HERO13 Black features Magnetic Latch Mounting, GPS function and swappable HB-series lens options, the GoPro HERO is the company’s smallest camera with a screen.

GoPro HERO13 Black: Rs 44,990 GoPro HERO13 BlackAccessory Bundle: Rs 49,990 GoPro HERO13 Black Creator Edition: Rs 64,990

The GoPro HERO13 Black Accessory Bundle includes the camera alongside the Handler (Floating Hand Grip), an extra Enduro battery, an extra Curved Adhesive Mount, a 64GB SD card and a carrying case. Meanwhile the Creator Edition packs Volta Power Grip, Media Mod and Light Mod alongside the camera.

The GoPro HERO13 Black along with the Creator Edition and Accessory Bundle are now available for pre-order on e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select retailers including Reliance Digital and Croma. Open Sale begins September 10, 6:30 PM onwards.

HB-series lenses for the HERO13 Black camera will be sold separately. Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod and the ND Filter 4-Pack will be available starting September 10. Anamorphic Lens Mod will be available next year.

GoPro HERO: Price and availability

GoPro’s new entry-level HERO camera is priced at Rs 23,990 and will be available for pre-ordering starting September 16 on e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select retailers including Reliance Digital and Croma. Sale starts September 22.

GoPro HERO13 Black: Details

GoPro said that the new HERO13 Black Camera can record 5.3K resolution videos at 60 frames per second withHyperSmooth stabilisation. The camera is also capable of 13x Burst Slo-Mo recording, capturing up to 400 frames per second at 720p, 120 fps at 5.3K and 360 fps at 900p.

The HERO13 Black camera features 10 per cent larger batteries, WiFi 6 support and GPS tracking capabilities. The camera also gets Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR Video capability and customisable audio tuning options.

Users can further improve the experience by adding swappable HB-series lenses such as:

Ultra Wide Lens Mod: 177 degree field of view, 1:1 aspect ratio, 360 degree Horizon Lock, 4K recording at 60fps. Priced at Rs 9,990.

Macro Lens Mod: 4x closer than the standard GoPro lens, variable focus ring for manual adjustment. Priced at Rs 12,990

ND Filter 4-Pack: Neutral density filters in ND4 / ND8 / ND16 / ND32, automatic detection, into Auto Cinematic video mode. Priced at Rs 6,990.

Anamorphic Lens Mod: with less distortion than traditional wide-angle, 21:9 aspect ratio, Cinematic lens flares, in-camera “de-squeezing.” To be launched in 2025.

GoPro is also offering Contacto Magnetic Door and Power Cable Kit at Rs 7,990. This power extension accessory magnetically attaches to the HERO13 Black camera allowing weather-proof external power source connection. There are also new Magnetic Latch and Ball Joint Mounts priced at Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000, respectively, that are compatible with all existing GoPro mounts and use a quick dual-latch system to secure the camera.

GoPro HERO: Details

GoPro said that the new HERO camera is its smallest and lightest 4K camera weighing 86g and with 35 per cent less volume than the HERO13 Black. The company said that the camera has a rugged construction and is waterproof up to 5 metres. GoPro also said that the camera features an easy-to-use interface with a LCD touch screen and one-button control for switching between multiple modes.

The camera can capture Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p video and 12MP photos. It gets 2x Slo-Mo for recording in 2.7k resolution at 60 FPS. With the companion Quik app, users can frame grab 8MP pictures from 4K recordings, add HyperSmooth video stabilisation and more. The company said that the camera can record for up to 100 minutes at the highest video setting on a single charge.