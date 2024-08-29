Realme 13 5G series smartphones launched in India: Check price, specs, more

China’s Realme has launched the Realme 13 series in India, which includes the Realme 13 5G and Realme 13 Plus 5G smartphones. The Realme 13 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, while the base model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300. Both the models are offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage option, paired with up to 12GB RAM on the Plus model and 8GB RAM on baseline model. Realme 13 series: Price and variants Realme 13 Plus Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999

Rs 22,999 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

Rs 24,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

Rs 26,999 Colours: Victory Gold, Speed Green, Dark Purple Realme 13

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

Rs 17,999 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999

Rs 19,999 Colours: Speed Green, Dark Purple

Realme 13 series: Availability

Both Realme 13 and Realme 13 Plus smartphones are now available for pre-booking on Realme’s official website and mainline channels. The smartphones will go on sale starting September 6 at Realme online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores.

More From This Section

Introductory offers

Customers purchasing the Realme 13 Plus smartphone can get cashback up to Rs 1,500 on select bank cards. Similarly, a Rs 1,000 cashback is applicable on purchasing the Realme 13. Customers pre-booking the smartphone will receive six-month screen damage protection at no additional cost.

Realme 13 Plus: Details

The Realme 13 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip and features up to 12GB of RAM. Realme stated that users can extend this with an additional 26GB through Dynamic RAM technology, which uses a portion of the smartphone’s storage as temporary RAM. Additionally, the smartphone includes a GT Mode for gaming, enabling games to run at 90 frames per second. The Plus model is equipped with a Sony LYT-600 camera sensor along with artificial intelligence-powered image processing capabilities.

Display: 6.67-inch, FHD+ resolution, 2000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 with OIS (Primary Camera) + 2MP moni

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: Android 14 based Realme UI 5.0

The Realme 13 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and supports 45W wired charging for its 5000mAh battery. The smartphone also includes a GT mode for gaming that runs games at 60 frames per second. Additionally, Realme stated that the smartphone comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Display: 6.72-inch, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

OS: Android 14 based Realme UI 5.0

Realme Buds T01: Details

Alongside the Realme 13 series, the company also launched the Realme Buds T01 wireless earbuds, priced at Rs 1,299. The earbuds are now available for purchase on Realme’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.