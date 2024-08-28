TECNO unveils Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold smartphone concept: Take a look

Chinese smartphone brand TECNO has unveiled a new tri-fold smartphone concept named “Phantom Ultimate 2”. Featuring a 10-inch double-folding main display, TECNO stated that in its folded state, the device measures 11mm thick, which is slimmer than some existing foldable smartphones. The company also mentioned that the hinge technology used for this device could enable existing bi-fold smartphone models to achieve a thickness of less than 9mm.

TECNO announced that it has achieved the impressive 11mm thickness for a tri-folding smartphone by using a thinner hinge design and the industry’s thinnest battery cover, measuring just 0.25mm. Additionally, the company claimed that the hinge supports over 300,000 folds, ensuring durability and longevity.

When folded, the concept smartphone displays a 6.48-inch screen that expands to a 10-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio in its fully unfolded state. TECNO stated that the OLED panel on the device features a 3K resolution display with LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustment.

The company also highlighted that it has optimised its user interface to enhance the experience on a tri-folding device. TECNO explained that the base screen can lay flat while the upright screen offers a laptop-like form factor, with the bottom display functioning as a keyboard in this mode. Other notable feature optimisations include multi-window support, tent mode, adaptive icons, and an optimised home screen layout.

“The unveiling of this new concept also paves the way for further progress in TECNO’s foldable device innovation, with its second-generation foldable devices, PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip2 5G, scheduled for release soon,” TECNO stated.