Motorola to launch Razr 50 foldable in India on September 9: What to expect

The Motorola Razr 50 smartphone sports a 3.6-inch pOLED display on the cover with support for running Gemini AI and Google Photos without flipping the smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:10 PM IST
Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has scheduled the launch of its affordable flip-style foldable smartphone, the Razr 50, in India for September 9. In a post on social media platform X, Motorola India said that the Razr 50 will be available on its official website and on e-commerce platform Amazon India. Announced in June alongside the Razr 50 Ultra, which was launched in India in July, the Razr 50 is a 2024 flip-style foldable with a large cover display and IPX8 rating for water resistance.
Motorola Razr 50: Details

According to the product listing page on Amazon India, the Motorola Razr 50 will sport a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display, which the company claims is the largest in its segment. The cover display will offer up to 1700 nits of peak brightness and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone will also feature a vegan leather finish at the back, similar to the Ultra model.
Motorola has focused on optimising the cover display to enhance its functionality. The company stated that users will be able to access Google's Gemini AI on the cover display. Additionally, Google Photos support has been added for the cover screen, allowing users to open and view images from their gallery without flipping open the phone.

Motorola Razr 50: Expected specifications
The Motorola Razr 50 is already available in select regions, and the Indian variant is expected to align with the global model. Here are the specifications:
  • Main Display: 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness
  • Cover Display: 3.6-inch pOLED, 1066 x 1056 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB UFS 2
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 13MP ultra-wide-angle
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4200mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired, 15W wireless
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

