Asus launches enterprise-centric laptops in ExpertBook series: Details here

Powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processors, the ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 are custom-configurable laptops in slender form factor with military-grade durability

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Expanding its line-up of enterprise-centric laptops in India, Taiwanese electronics maker Asus on Tuesday launched the ExpertBook B1402 (14-inch) and ExpertBook B1502 (15.6). Asus said the ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 are slim, light, and versatile laptops tailored for enterprises and small-medium businesses.
“At Asus, our vision is to innovate solutions and equip our business customers with the latest and meaningful technologies to help them stay ahead of the curve.  We are excited to introduce the latest segment leading and true game changer ExpertBook B1402 and B1502, laptops that are built to perform and engineered to endure,” said Dinesh Sharma, ASUS India.

Powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processors, the ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 are custom-configurable laptops. According to Asus, these laptops boast a thin design with military-grade durable construction.
Part of the ExpertBook B1 series, the B1402 and B1502 laptops feature dual-vented exhausts for thermal management, PCIe Gen 4 Solid-State Drives for fast transfer speeds, dual USB-C ports for connectivity and charging, a full-size rigid RJ-45 port with status LEDs for wired internet connectivity, 180-degree lay-flat hinges for convenience, NumberPad 2.0 (on the touchpad of 14-inch screen version), and up to fullHD IPS anti-glare.

According to Asus, the ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 offer superior and modern I/O ports ranging from high-speed USB-C that allows for high-speed data transfer and allows for fast-charging via a 65W USB-C adapter and offers display-out and power delivery. The laptops feature full-sized ports such as USB-A ports, and HDMI.

Topics :AsusAsustekAsus laptopsLaptops

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

