Asus launches enterprise-centric laptops in ExpertBook series: Details here

“At Asus, our vision is to innovate solutions and equip our business customers with the latest and meaningful technologies to help them stay ahead of the curve. We are excited to introduce the latest segment leading and true game changer ExpertBook B1402 and B1502, laptops that are built to perform and engineered to endure,” said Dinesh Sharma, ASUS India.

Expanding its line-up of enterprise-centric laptops in India, Taiwanese electronics maker Asus on Tuesday launched the ExpertBook B1402 (14-inch) and ExpertBook B1502 (15.6). Asus said the ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 are slim, light, and versatile laptops tailored for enterprises and small-medium businesses.