HP launches OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop with AI performance enhancement tools

HP has unveiled new additions to its OMEN line-up with the launch of the HP OMEN MAX 16 laptop in India. This 16-inch gaming laptop is powered by Intel’s 24-core Ultra 9-275HX processor and comes equipped with NVIDIA’s RTX 5080 GPU. According to the company, the new gaming laptop blends top-tier hardware with AI-driven optimisations to deliver an enhanced gaming experience.

HP OMEN MAX 16: Price and availability

HP OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop starts at Rs 3,09,999 and is available in Shadow Black colour only. The laptop is now available for purchase on the brand's online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

HP OMEN MAX 16: Details

A key highlight of the HP OMEN MAX 16 is its AI-powered performance optimisation. HP claims that gamers can use OMEN AI to automatically adjust system settings for smoother gameplay and better frame rates. It also supports personalised tuning profiles designed for individual games. Over time, OMEN AI learns from gaming patterns to intelligently fine-tune the OS, hardware, and in-game settings for improved efficiency.

Additionally, the laptop features the OMEN Gaming Hub, which enhances the gaming setup beyond performance tweaks. This includes OMEN Light Studio, allowing per-key RGB lighting customisation and an optional RGB light bar for immersive aesthetics.

Additionally, the laptop features a Full HD IR camera with Windows Hello support, along with a built-in physical privacy shutter for added security.

HP OMEN MAX 16: Specifications