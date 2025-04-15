Motorola Edge 60 Stylus starts at Rs 22,999: Check specs, features and more

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched the Edge 60 Stylus in India. Starting at Rs 22,999, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, as the name captures, has a built-in stylus that the company said can be used for advanced creativity features such as “Sketch-to-Image” to turn rough sketches into fine images. Follow for more details:

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999

Colours: Surf the Web and Gibraltar Sea

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Availability and offers

Sale date: April 23

Availability: The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus smartphone will be available on Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets.

Introductory offers: Bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select Axis and IDFC Bank credit cards. Or, a bonus value of Rs 1,000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Details

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage -- expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display of 1.5k resolution. It features a 50MP (Sony LYT 700C) sensor with AI-powered image enhancing tools. The primary camera is a 13MP (Macro Vision) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, and supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

As for the stylus-led features, there is “Sketch-to-Image” to turn rough sketches into images using AI. There are also productivity features such as “Handwriting Calculator” that interprets handwritten formulas in real time. Additionally, Motorola offers several Google AI features such as Magic Eraser, as well as its own suite of “moto ai” features including:

Catch Me Up: To deliver a concise summary of missed updates

Style Sync: It matches the wallpaper to the user’s outfit or style

Pay Attention: It listens, transcribes, and summarises audio in the background.

Remember This, Recall: It helps users remember, organize, and revisit important information.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Specifications