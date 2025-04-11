Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its latest Z10 series in India, featuring two models—iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x. The company highlighted that both smartphones offer segment-leading battery performance, with the iQOO Z10 having a 7,300mAh battery and the Z10x packing a 6,500mAh unit. Below are the details:

iQOO Z10 series: Price and variants

iQOO Z10-

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

iQOO Z10x-

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,499

iQOO Z10 series: Availability and introductory offers

The iQOO Z10 will go on sale starting April 16, while the Z10x will be available beginning April 22. Both smartphones will be sold through the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Also Read

Regarding the introductory offers, customers buying the iQOO Z10 can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

Customers buying the iQOO Z10x can get a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards.

iQOO Z10 series: Details

The iQOO Z10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, it sports a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, along with a 2MP secondary lens. A 32MP front camera handles selfies. The 7,300mAh battery supports 90W FlashCharge technology, which the company claims can charge the phone from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in just 33 minutes.

The iQOO Z10x, on the other hand, runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It has a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display and features a 50MP dual rear camera setup. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. The device is powered by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.