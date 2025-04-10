Vivo V50e smartphone with AI-powered tools launched: Price, specs, and more
Vivo said that the V50e will feature an ultra-slim quad-curved display design. Additionally, the midrange smartphone is offered with AI-powered tools such as AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, and moreSweta Kumari New Delhi
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the V50e smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 28,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved display, and boasts a 5,600 mAh battery. The V50e has various artificial intelligence-driven features built-in to elevate the user's imaging experience, said Vivo. The smartphone is offered in colourways inspired by gemstones.
Vivo V50e: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 28,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999
- Colours: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White
Vivo V50e: Availability and offers
The Vivo V50e smartphone will be available in India starting April 17, on Vivo’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, Amazon, and at select retail outlets.
As for its introductory offers, customers can avail a bank discount of 10 per cent on select cards from HDFC and SBI Bank. Alternatively, customers can get a bonus of 10 per cent on exchanging their existing device for the Vivo V50e. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months. Additionally, the Vivo TWS earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 with the purchase of Vivo V50e either online or offline.
While making the purchase offline customers can avail a bank discount of 10 per cent on select cards from SBI, HSBC, Amex, DBS, IDFC, Kotak, and more.
Vivo V50e: Details
The Vivo V50e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved display of 120Hz refresh rate. For smartphone’s camera system, it features a 50MP (Sony IMX882) sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) combined with an 8MP ultra wide angle. On the front, there is a 50MP camera sensor with support for 4K recording. The Vivo V50e brings the “Wedding Portrait Studio” camera feature, which is already available on the company’s existing V-series smartphones.
On the software front, the Vivo V50e boots Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out-of-the-box. It has several AI-based features built-in, including:
AI image expander: For expanding images beyond their actual boundaries.
Live call translation: It enables real-time text and audio translation, making cross-language conversations effortless
AI transcript assist: It converts audio to text, provides summaries, and text-based search functions.
AI note assist: It enhances productivity by summarising content, extracting key to-dos, and translating text.
Circle to Search: it lets users instantly find information by simply circling content on their screen.
AI screen translation: This ensures smooth multilingual communication.
AI eraser 2.0: It removes unwanted elements with one tap.
AI SuperLink: It enhances network strength and coverage, even in challenging environments.
In addition, there is a Gemini Assistant built-in.
Vivo V50e: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch quad-curved, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness
- Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7300
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 5600mAh
- Charging: 90W wired charging
- Protection: IP68/69
- OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15