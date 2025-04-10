Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the V50e smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 28,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved display, and boasts a 5,600 mAh battery. The V50e has various artificial intelligence-driven features built-in to elevate the user's imaging experience, said Vivo. The smartphone is offered in colourways inspired by gemstones.

Vivo V50e: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 28,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

Colours: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White

Vivo V50e: Availability and offers

The Vivo V50e smartphone will be available in India starting April 17, on Vivo’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, Amazon, and at select retail outlets.

As for its introductory offers, customers can avail a bank discount of 10 per cent on select cards from HDFC and SBI Bank. Alternatively, customers can get a bonus of 10 per cent on exchanging their existing device for the Vivo V50e. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months. Additionally, the Vivo TWS earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 with the purchase of Vivo V50e either online or offline.

While making the purchase offline customers can avail a bank discount of 10 per cent on select cards from SBI, HSBC, Amex, DBS, IDFC, Kotak, and more.

Vivo V50e: Details

The Vivo V50e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved display of 120Hz refresh rate. For smartphone’s camera system, it features a 50MP (Sony IMX882) sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) combined with an 8MP ultra wide angle. On the front, there is a 50MP camera sensor with support for 4K recording. The Vivo V50e brings the “Wedding Portrait Studio” camera feature, which is already available on the company’s existing V-series smartphones.

On the software front, the Vivo V50e boots Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out-of-the-box. It has several AI-based features built-in, including:

AI image expander: For expanding images beyond their actual boundaries.

Live call translation: It enables real-time text and audio translation, making cross-language conversations effortless

AI transcript assist: It converts audio to text, provides summaries, and text-based search functions.

AI note assist: It enhances productivity by summarising content, extracting key to-dos, and translating text.

Circle to Search: it lets users instantly find information by simply circling content on their screen.

AI screen translation: This ensures smooth multilingual communication.

AI eraser 2.0: It removes unwanted elements with one tap.

AI SuperLink: It enhances network strength and coverage, even in challenging environments.

In addition, there is a Gemini Assistant built-in.

Vivo V50e: Specifications