Lumio launches Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs: Features, pricing, offers

Priced at Rs 29,999 upwards, the new Lumio Vision TVs come with Google TV built-in, integrating Gemini AI to power features like AI summaries of content, custom wallpapers, and more

Lumio Vision 9 QD-Mini LED TV
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Bengaluru-based consumer technology startup, Circuit House Technologies, has launched new smart TVs under the Lumio brand. The newly announced line-up includes the Lumio Vision 9 QD-Mini LED TV and the Lumio Vision 7 QLED TV series. Both TV models come with Google TV built-in, offering access to over 10,000 apps, Google Cast, and Gemini AI integration.
 

Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 series: Price and availability

  • Lumio Vision 7 (43-inch): Rs 29,999
  • Lumio Vision 7 (50-inch): Rs 34,999
  • Lumio Vision 7 (55-inch): Rs 39,999
  • Lumio Vision 9 (55-inch): Rs 59,999
The Lumio Vision range will be available for pre-orders on Amazon starting April 23. Customers who pre-order between April 23 and April 30 will receive a three-year warranty (two-year comprehensive + one-year extended coverage).
 

Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 series: Details

 
The company said that the new Lumio Vision series TVs are powered by a flagship-grade Boss Processor, coupled with 3GB DDR4 RAM. Both TV models offer support for Dolby Vision HDR viewing, and Dolby Atmos surround sound through the four-speaker system. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, three USB ports, Optical Audio Out, and Wi-Fi support. The TVs also get the built-in TLDR app that brings together streaming content, including live sports and music services. Here are the highlights of the new models:  
  Lumio Vision 9 QD-Mini LED TV:
  • Features 1,920 Blue Mini-LEDs with a quantum dot enhancement layer for improving contrast and vibrancy.
  • Up to 900 nits peak brightness.
  • Colour Gamut Coverage: DCI-P3 111 per cent, Rec 2020 81 per cent
  • Colour Delta E 1.71 for almost perfect colour accuracy.
  • 32GB storage space.
Lumio Vision 7 QLED TVs:
  • Up to 400 nits brightness.
  • Colour Gamut Coverage: Up to DCI-P3 114 per cent, Rec 2020 83 per cent.
  • Colour Delta E as low as 1.08 for colour precision.   
  • 16GB storage space.
First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

