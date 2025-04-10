Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi X Pro series QLED TVs launched in India: Check price, offers, more

Xiaomi X Pro series QLED TVs launched in India: Check price, offers, more

Priced at Rs 31,999 upwards, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series features a Film Maker mode, which the company said preserves visuals as intended by the director

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched its new range of QLED TVs, as part of the new X Pro Series. Priced at Rs 31,999 upwards, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs are available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. Designed with a sleek, bezel-less look, the TVs aim to deliver a cinema-like viewing experience at home with features like Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision HDR.
 
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs: Price and availability
  • 43-inch: Rs 31,999
  • 55-inch: Rs 44,999
  • 65-inch: Rs 64,999
The Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series will be available starting April 16, on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and some retail outlets.
 
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs: Introductory offers
 
As part of the introductory offer, customers buying the 65-inch Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV can get a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select HDFC Bank cards. Similarly, customers buying the 43-inch and 55-inch models can get a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months.
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs: Details
 
Xiaomi said the new QLED TVs are designed to deliver a cinema-like experience at home. The built-in Filmmaker Mode ensures visuals are shown in their intended frame rate and aspect ratio, while preserving original sharpness. Dolby Vision HDR enhances the dynamic range and colour contrast for a more realistic picture. For audio, the TVs are equipped with 34W box speakers and support Dolby Audio. They also feature DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X technologies, which adjust sound output to different types of content for a more immersive experience.   
The new X Pro Series also comes with built-in PatchWall and Xiaomi TV+ platforms, providing users with access to a wide range of live TV channels and personalised recommendations. The TVs support voice commands via Google Assistant and are compatible with Google Cast, Miracast, and Apple AirPlay 2.   
 
On the hardware side, each model includes 32GB of internal storage and a wide range of connectivity options. These include three HDMI ports (one of which supports eARC), two USB ports, Ethernet, AV input, and Bluetooth.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivo V50e smartphone with AI-powered tools launched: Price, specs, and more

Lumio launches Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs: Features, pricing, offers

Sony launches BRAVIA BZ30L series 98-inch 4K HDR display at Rs 15 lakh

Samsung launches 3D, 4K OLED Odyssey series gaming monitors: Price, specs

Realme launches Narzo 80x, 80 Pro 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

Topics :XiaomiQLED TVsSmart TVs

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story