Xiaomi X Pro series QLED TVs launched in India: Check price, offers, more

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched its new range of QLED TVs, as part of the new X Pro Series. Priced at Rs 31,999 upwards, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs are available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. Designed with a sleek, bezel-less look, the TVs aim to deliver a cinema-like viewing experience at home with features like Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision HDR.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs: Price and availability

43-inch: Rs 31,999

55-inch: Rs 44,999

65-inch: Rs 64,999

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series will be available starting April 16, on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and some retail outlets.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs: Introductory offers

As part of the introductory offer, customers buying the 65-inch Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV can get a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select HDFC Bank cards. Similarly, customers buying the 43-inch and 55-inch models can get a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs: Details

Xiaomi said the new QLED TVs are designed to deliver a cinema-like experience at home. The built-in Filmmaker Mode ensures visuals are shown in their intended frame rate and aspect ratio, while preserving original sharpness. Dolby Vision HDR enhances the dynamic range and colour contrast for a more realistic picture. For audio, the TVs are equipped with 34W box speakers and support Dolby Audio. They also feature DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X technologies, which adjust sound output to different types of content for a more immersive experience.

The new X Pro Series also comes with built-in PatchWall and Xiaomi TV+ platforms, providing users with access to a wide range of live TV channels and personalised recommendations. The TVs support voice commands via Google Assistant and are compatible with Google Cast, Miracast, and Apple AirPlay 2.

On the hardware side, each model includes 32GB of internal storage and a wide range of connectivity options. These include three HDMI ports (one of which supports eARC), two USB ports, Ethernet, AV input, and Bluetooth.