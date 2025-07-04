Huawei launches Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India: Price, features

Huawei has launched the Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India, comprising the Watch Fit 4 and the Watch Fit 4 Pro. The company said the smartwatches are powered by its advanced health algorithms, feature a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, support over 100 workout modes, and offer up to 10 days of battery life. Huawei positions these wearables as ideal companions for fitness, wellness and everyday productivity.

The smartwatches are now available for purchase through Amazon India, Flipkart and the partner distributor website, rtcindia.net.

It is IP6X certified for dust resistance and EN13319-certified for free diving up to 40 metres, making it suitable for outdoor and water sport activities. The smartwatch also supports wireless charging.

The Watch Fit 4 Pro features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It is built with a titanium alloy bezel and an aluminium alloy case. The Pro model offers dual-band GNSS (L1 + L5) for precise GPS tracking and includes a rotating crown for easier navigation.

Huawei Watch Fit 4: Features

The Watch Fit 4 also has a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, with 9.55mm bezels. It weighs 27g and features a square design. The smartwatch includes features like health tracking, activity rings, voice note-taking, quick replies, and camera shutter control.

Common features

Both smartwatches are compatible with Android and iOS, and offer 5ATM water resistance. They include real-time tracking powered by Huawei’s health algorithms and integrate with Huawei Health Plus for deeper coaching insights.

Key features on both models include: