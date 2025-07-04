Home / Technology / Gadgets / Huawei launches Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India: Price, features

Huawei launches Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India: Price, features

Huawei's Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro debut in India with AMOLED display, health tracking, Bluetooth calling, GPS and up to 10-day battery life, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively

Huawei Watch Fit 4 series
Huawei Watch Fit 4 series (Image: Huawei )
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Huawei has launched the Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India, comprising the Watch Fit 4 and the Watch Fit 4 Pro. The company said the smartwatches are powered by its advanced health algorithms, feature a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, support over 100 workout modes, and offer up to 10 days of battery life. Huawei positions these wearables as ideal companions for fitness, wellness and everyday productivity.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 series: Price and availability

Huawei Watch Fit 4: Rs 12,999

  • Colours: Black, White, Purple, and Grey

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro: Rs 20,999

  • Colours: Green Nylon, Blue Fluoroelastomer, and Black Fluoroelastomer
The smartwatches are now available for purchase through Amazon India, Flipkart and the partner distributor website, rtcindia.net. 

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro: Features

The Watch Fit 4 Pro features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It is built with a titanium alloy bezel and an aluminium alloy case. The Pro model offers dual-band GNSS (L1 + L5) for precise GPS tracking and includes a rotating crown for easier navigation.
 
It is IP6X certified for dust resistance and EN13319-certified for free diving up to 40 metres, making it suitable for outdoor and water sport activities. The smartwatch also supports wireless charging. 

Huawei Watch Fit 4: Features

The Watch Fit 4 also has a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, with 9.55mm bezels. It weighs 27g and features a square design. The smartwatch includes features like health tracking, activity rings, voice note-taking, quick replies, and camera shutter control.

Common features

Both smartwatches are compatible with Android and iOS, and offer 5ATM water resistance. They include real-time tracking powered by Huawei’s health algorithms and integrate with Huawei Health Plus for deeper coaching insights.
 
Key features on both models include:
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Real-time heart rate tracking
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking
  • Over 100 workout modes
  • Emotional wellbeing assistant
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Up to 10 days of battery life
  • Quick message replies
  • Voice note-taking
  • Activity rings for daily goal tracking
  • Remote shutter control
  • Enhanced GPS positioning for accurate route tracking
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OPPO launches Reno 14 series smartphones in India, Pad SE tablet tags along

Dell launches Alienware Area-51, Aurora gaming desktops: Check price, specs

Sony launches Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7 in India: Price, features

Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF-engineered sound, spatial audio launched

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix system, AI features launched: Details

Topics :HuwaeismartwatchesBluetooth audio devices

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story