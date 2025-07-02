Sony launches Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7 in India: Price, features

ALSO READ: Sony launches Bravia Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 in India: Know price, specs Expanding its Bravia line product portfolio in India, Sony has launched two new projectors: Bravia Projector 7 and Bravia Projector 9. Both these models are powered by the Bravia XR Processor, which the company said optimises projection similar to Bravia TV video processing. Key features include 4K visuals with 120 fps support, graphic upscaling to near 4K quality, compatibility with IMAX Enhanced content and more.

Sony Bravia Projector 7 and Projector 9: Price and availability

Bravia Projector 7: Rs 6,50,000

Bravia Projector 9: Rs 17,00,000

The company said that both these new projectors will be available at Sony Authorised Distributor channel from July 15 onwards. Both the models come with standard three-year warranty on the main unit and three years or 5,000 hours whichever is earlier for the laser light source.

Sony Bravia Projector 7 and Projector 9: Details Sony said that the new Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7 are designed for dedicated home theatre and media rooms. Featuring a compact and lightweight design, the Projector 9 delivers 3,400 lumens of brightness while Projector 7 offers 2,200 lumens. Powered by the XR Processor, the projectors come equipped with advanced features such as: XR Dynamic Tone Mapping: It analyses peak brightness frame by frame and applies optimal tone mapping.

XR Deep Black: It enhances dark scenes by controlling laser dimming, producing deeper blacks while preserving colours and tones.

XR Triluminous Pro: Sony said that it allows the projector to show over a billion colours.

XR Clear It refines visuals by upscaling content to near 4K quality. Sony also said that the new projectors are compatible with IMAX Enhanced content, delivering larger-than-life visuals and a more immersive home viewing experience.