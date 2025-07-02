Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony launches Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7 in India: Price, features

Sony launches Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7 in India: Price, features

Sony Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7 are powered by the Bravia XR Processor and offer features such as near 4K upscaling, XR Dynamic tone-mapping, and compatibility with IMAX Enhanced content

Sony Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7
Sony Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Expanding its Bravia line product portfolio in India, Sony has launched two new projectors: Bravia Projector 7 and Bravia Projector 9. Both these models are powered by the Bravia XR Processor, which the company said optimises projection similar to Bravia TV video processing. Key features include 4K visuals with 120 fps support, graphic upscaling to near 4K quality, compatibility with IMAX Enhanced content and more. 

Sony Bravia Projector 7 and Projector 9: Price and availability

  • Bravia Projector 7: Rs 6,50,000
  • Bravia Projector 9: Rs 17,00,000
The company said that both these new projectors will be available at Sony Authorised Distributor channel from July 15 onwards. Both the models come with standard three-year warranty on the main unit and three years or 5,000 hours whichever is earlier for the laser light source.

Sony Bravia Projector 7 and Projector 9: Details

Sony said that the new Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7 are designed for dedicated home theatre and media rooms. Featuring a compact and lightweight design, the Projector 9 delivers 3,400 lumens of brightness while Projector 7 offers 2,200 lumens. Powered by the XR Processor, the projectors come equipped with advanced features such as:
  • XR Dynamic Tone Mapping: It analyses peak brightness frame by frame and applies optimal tone mapping.
  • XR Deep Black: It enhances dark scenes by controlling laser dimming, producing deeper blacks while preserving colours and tones.
  • XR Triluminous Pro: Sony said that it allows the projector to show over a billion colours.
  • XR Clear It refines visuals by upscaling content to near 4K quality.
Sony also said that the new projectors are compatible with IMAX Enhanced content, delivering larger-than-life visuals and a more immersive home viewing experience.
  For gaming, the new Bravia projectors support 4K graphics at 120 fps. It also gets an auto low-latency mode through HDMI 2.1. Other notable features include Live Colour Enhancer that Sony said provides vibrant images without compromising on saturation, and Aspect Ratio Scaling that allows users to switch between 2.35:1 and 16:9 aspect ratio without having to adjust the lens.
 
Sony said that the Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7 are compatible with home automation solutions such as Control4, Crestron, Savant, AMX and remote maintenance services OvrC and Domotz. They also come with Corner Keystone correction and lens shift functions to ensure installations in rooms with higher ceilings and limited depth.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

