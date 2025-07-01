Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix system, AI features launched: Details

Nothing Phone 3: Details
- Essential Search: A universal smart search bar that the user can use for searching contacts, photos, files and also get answers to queries like weather update and calendar events.
- Flip to Record: By long-pressing the Essential Key on the side of the smartphone, users can transcribe and summarise meetings.
- Essential Space: An AI-powered hub for storing text notes, screenshots and audio notes. It also uses AI to organise the content and can automatically set up reminders and events.
Nothing Phone 3: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPS)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: up to 16GB
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP (EIS)
- Battery: 5,500mAh
- Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless
- OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5
