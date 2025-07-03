OPPO launches Reno 14 series smartphones in India, Pad SE tablet tags along

OPPO has launched its Reno 14 series smartphones in India. The series encompasses Reno 14 Pro and Reno 14 smartphones. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors, both models feature a range of AI-driven features and sport a 50MP primary camera. Alongside the smartphones, OPPO has introduced the Pad SE tablet. Starting at Rs 13,999,

OPPO Reno 14 Pro : Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 49,999

12GB RAM+ 512 GB storage: Rs 54,999

Colours: Pearl White,Titanium Grey

OPPO Reno 14: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 39,999

12 GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 42,999

Colours: Opal White,Luminous Green

OPPO Pad SE: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage (WiFi variant): Rs 13,999

6GB RAM+ 128GB storage (LTE) Rs 15,999

8GB RAM+ 128GB storage(LTE) : Rs 16,999

Colours: Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue

OPPO Reno 14 series: Availability and offers OPPO Reno 14 series will go on sale in India starting July 8 on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Flipkart, OPPO’s online store and select retail outlets. As for the introductory offer, OPPO is offering a bank cashback of 10 per cent on select bank cards. No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans are available for up to six months. Customers can also get up to Rs 5,000 in exchange bonus. OPPO is also offering 180 days additional warranty and screen damage protection at no extra cost. Customers purchasing Reno 14 will also get three months of Google One 2TB Cloud and Gemini Advanced subscription.

OPPO Reno 14 series: Details The OPPO Reno 14 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The device features a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It features a triple 50MP rear camera set-up, comprising a main OV50E sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, it sports a 50MP camera with autofocus functionality. The smartphone packs a 6,200mAh battery which supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless. ALSO READ | Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable to be launched in India soon: Check specs OPPO Reno 14, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It sports a 6.59-inch OLED display of 1256 x 2760 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits brightness. On the camera front, the smartphone sports a 50MP (Sony IMX882) main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto unit, along with a 50MP front-facing camera. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging.

Both the smartphones also feature AI-powered editing tools within the smartphone’s camera app. These include: AI Voice Enhancer

AI Editor 2.0

AI Recompose

AI Perfect Shot

AI Style Transfer

AI Livephoto 2.0

AI Livephoto export

AI VoiceScribe

AI Mind Space Reno 14 Pro: Specifications Display: 6.83-inch FHD, AMOLED, 1272 × 2800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP OV50E (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (3.5x optical, 120x digital) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP JN5 with autofocus

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: ColorOS 15

Protection: IP66,68, 69-rated dust and water resistance OPPO Reno 14: Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1256 x 2760 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: Up to 512 GB

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50 MP (AF)

Battery: 6,000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: ColorOS 15 OPPO Pad SE: Details The OPPO Pad SE features an 11-inch LCD eye-care display with a resolution of 1920x1200, 90Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablets pack a 9,340mAh battery that supports 33W charging. OPPO claims the Pad SE offers up to 11 hours of continuous video playback and 80 hours of music playback. There is also an Advanced Smart Power Saving Mode that will switch off the tablet after seven days of inactivity, offering up to 800 days of intelligent standby time.

The Pad SE features quad speakers with Hi-Res audio support. The tablet also gets a dedicated Kids Mode that will allow parents to set up app permissions, internet access, and screen time limits. OPPO Pad SE also offers several proprietary AI tools and access to Google’s Gemini AI assistant. These features include: AI Photo Remaster

AI Reflection Remover

AI Blur

AI Clarity Enhancer

AI Eraser

AI Intelligent Document OPPO Pad SE will be available in India from July 12 on e-commerce platform Flipkart, OPPO’s e-Store and select retail outlets. ALSO READ: Honor Magic V5 edges out rivals to become world's thinnest foldable phone