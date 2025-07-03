OPPO launches Reno 14 series smartphones in India, Pad SE tablet tags along

OPPO Reno 14 Pro : Price and variants
- 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 49,999
- 12GB RAM+ 512 GB storage: Rs 54,999
- Colours: Pearl White,Titanium Grey
OPPO Reno 14: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 39,999
- 12 GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 42,999
- Colours: Opal White,Luminous Green
OPPO Pad SE: Price and variants
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage (WiFi variant): Rs 13,999
- 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage (LTE) Rs 15,999
- 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage(LTE) : Rs 16,999
- Colours: Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue
OPPO Reno 14 series: Availability and offers
OPPO Reno 14 series: Details
- AI Voice Enhancer
- AI Editor 2.0
- AI Recompose
- AI Perfect Shot
- AI Style Transfer
- AI Livephoto 2.0
- AI Livephoto export
- AI VoiceScribe
- AI Mind Space
- Display: 6.83-inch FHD, AMOLED, 1272 × 2800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
- RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP OV50E (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (3.5x optical, 120x digital) + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front Camera: 50MP JN5 with autofocus
- Battery: 6,200mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- OS: ColorOS 15
- Protection: IP66,68, 69-rated dust and water resistance
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1256 x 2760 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
- RAM: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: Up to 512 GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front Camera: 50 MP (AF)
- Battery: 6,000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- OS: ColorOS 15
OPPO Pad SE: Details
- AI Photo Remaster
- AI Reflection Remover
- AI Blur
- AI Clarity Enhancer
- AI Eraser
- AI Intelligent Document
- Display: 11-inch LCD, 1920 x 1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G100
- RAM: Up to 8GB (LPDDR4X)
- Storage: Up to 128GB
- Rear Camera: 5MP
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Battery: 9098mAh
- Charging: 33W wired
- OS: ColorOS 15
