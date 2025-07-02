Home / Technology / Gadgets / Dell launches Alienware Area-51, Aurora gaming desktops: Check price, specs

Dell launches Alienware Area-51, Aurora gaming desktops: Check price, specs

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9K series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, the new Alienware Area 51 and Aurora desktops are now available in India

Alienware Area-51 and Alienware Aurora
Alienware Area-51 and Alienware Aurora (Image: Dell)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dell has launched two Alienware-branded gaming desktops in India – the Alienware Area-51 and Alienware Aurora. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 K series, the desktops are designed for gaming with enhanced thermals and advanced customisation options. The company said that Alienware Area-51 marks the return of the brand’s flagship desktop, whereas the Alienware Aurora (2025) is crafted for a wider range of gamers, from first-timers to pro-level streamers, in a more compact form.

Desktop: Price and availability

  • Alienware Area-51: starts at Rs 5,09,263.22
  • Alienware Aurora: starts at Rs 1,92,526.44
The desktops are available for purchase at the company's official website, Dell exclusive stores, select retail stores like Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales along with select e-commerce platforms.  ALSO READ: Vivo X Fold 5 with Zeiss camera, 6000mAh battery to launch in India soon

Alienware Area-51: Details

The company said that the Alienware Area-51 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 K-series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 dedicated GPU, which makes it capable of handling heavy gaming and creative workloads. The system includes Dell’s new cooling set-up, featuring larger fans and improved airflow, which helps keep the temperature low and the noise down. According to Dell, the processor runs up to 13 per cent cooler, and the system is up to 45 per cent quieter compared to older Alienware desktops.
 
Alienware Area-51 includes a custom-made motherboard with heatsinks for optimal thermal management. It also adds support for up to 1,500W ATX12VO Platinum-rated power supplies, and a PCIe x16 Gen5 graphics slot for graphic cards. There is also an optional AlienFX conversion kit that ensures connectivity with third-party motherboards. 

Alienware Aurora: Details

Alienware Aurora desktops are designed for both new and competitive gamers, as well as streamers. The device is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 series paired with up to 64GB (6400MHz XMP) of RAM. It is also offered with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs. As per the company, Its compact, purpose-built design is both functional and thermally optimised.
 
The Aurora features a a 240mm liquid cooling system and 120mm fans at the front and back, helping manage heat without getting too loud. It is 55 per cent smaller in volume than the Area-51.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sony launches Bravia Projector 9 and Projector 7 in India: Price, features

Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF-engineered sound, spatial audio launched

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix system, AI features launched: Details

Xiaomi introduces Redmi Note 14 Pro series in Champagne Gold: Take a look

Sony launches Bravia Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 in India: Know price, specs

Topics :Dell gaming portfolioDellDell IndiaGaming

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story