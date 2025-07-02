Dell launches Alienware Area-51, Aurora gaming desktops: Check price, specs

Dell has launched two Alienware-branded gaming desktops in India – the Alienware Area-51 and Alienware Aurora. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 K series, the desktops are designed for gaming with enhanced thermals and advanced customisation options. The company said that Alienware Area-51 marks the return of the brand’s flagship desktop, whereas the Alienware Aurora (2025) is crafted for a wider range of gamers, from first-timers to pro-level streamers, in a more compact form.

Desktop: Price and availability

Alienware Area-51: starts at Rs 5,09,263.22

Alienware Aurora: starts at Rs 1,92,526.44

The desktops are available for purchase at the company's official website, Dell exclusive stores, select retail stores like Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales along with select e-commerce platforms.

Alienware Area-51: Details The company said that the Alienware Area-51 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 K-series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 dedicated GPU, which makes it capable of handling heavy gaming and creative workloads. The system includes Dell's new cooling set-up, featuring larger fans and improved airflow, which helps keep the temperature low and the noise down. According to Dell, the processor runs up to 13 per cent cooler, and the system is up to 45 per cent quieter compared to older Alienware desktops. Alienware Area-51 includes a custom-made motherboard with heatsinks for optimal thermal management. It also adds support for up to 1,500W ATX12VO Platinum-rated power supplies, and a PCIe x16 Gen5 graphics slot for graphic cards. There is also an optional AlienFX conversion kit that ensures connectivity with third-party motherboards.