Dell launches Alienware Area-51, Aurora gaming desktops: Check price, specs

Dell has launched two Alienware-branded gaming desktops in India – the Alienware Area-51 and Alienware Aurora. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 K series, the desktops are designed for gaming with enhanced thermals and advanced customisation options. The company said that Alienware Area-51 marks the return of the brand’s flagship desktop, whereas the Alienware Aurora (2025) is crafted for a wider range of gamers, from first-timers to pro-level streamers, in a more compact form.
The company said that the Alienware Area-51 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 K-series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 dedicated GPU, which makes it capable of handling heavy gaming and creative workloads. The system includes Dell’s new cooling set-up, featuring larger fans and improved airflow, which helps keep the temperature low and the noise down. According to Dell, the processor runs up to 13 per cent cooler, and the system is up to 45 per cent quieter compared to older Alienware desktops.
Alienware Area-51 includes a custom-made motherboard with heatsinks for optimal thermal management. It also adds support for up to 1,500W ATX12VO Platinum-rated power supplies, and a PCIe x16 Gen5 graphics slot for graphic cards. There is also an optional AlienFX conversion kit that ensures connectivity with third-party motherboards.
Alienware Aurora desktops are designed for both new and competitive gamers, as well as streamers. The device is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 series paired with up to 64GB (6400MHz XMP) of RAM. It is also offered with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs. As per the company, Its compact, purpose-built design is both functional and thermally optimised.
The Aurora features a a 240mm liquid cooling system and 120mm fans at the front and back, helping manage heat without getting too loud. It is 55 per cent smaller in volume than the Area-51.
