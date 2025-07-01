Home / Technology / Gadgets / Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF-engineered sound, spatial audio launched

Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF-engineered sound, spatial audio launched

Nothing has launched Headphone 1, developed in partnership with UK-based KEF, featuring hybrid ANC, spatial audio, ChatGPT integration and up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge

Nothing Headphone 1
Nothing Headphone 1
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nothing has launched Headphone 1, its first over-ear audio product developed in collaboration with UK-based audio company KEF. The company said the headphones have been acoustically engineered by KEF to deliver a sound profile as the artist intended.
 
Priced at Rs 19,999, the Nothing Headphone 1 features active noise cancelling (ANC), spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Nothing’s own Essential Space. 

Nothing Headphone 1: Features and specifications

In line with Nothing’s signature transparent design language, the Headphone 1 features see-through elements on the earcups that reveal key internal components and acoustic chambers. Structural parts are reinforced with formed aluminium, while the earcups are lined with PU memory foam for comfort during extended use.
 
At the core is a custom 40mm dynamic driver designed to move air freely for deeper bass and reduced distortion, said Nothing. The driver includes a nickel-plated diaphragm to ensure consistent output. Nothing said the drivers, acoustic chambers and accompanying software were tuned and audited in KEF’s labs for a more natural and immersive audio experience.
 
The Headphone 1 employs hybrid ANC using both feed-forward and feedback microphones. The system adapts in real time, scanning the environment every 600 milliseconds. It also includes a wear-detection system that monitors sound leakage between the earcup and ear canal every 1,875 milliseconds.
Supporting spatial audio, the Headphone 1 offers a multi-dimensional soundstage with dynamic head tracking that keeps the audio centred as the wearer moves. A low-latency mode is also available for gaming.
 
Connectivity options include support for LDAC Bluetooth codec for high-quality wireless audio. Users can also opt for wired listening through a USB-C port or a 3.5mm jack.
 
In terms of battery performance, Nothing claims up to 35 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and up to 80 hours with ANC turned off. A five-minute charge is said to offer up to 2.4 hours of listening time with ANC active.
 
With Headphone 1, Nothing is expanding its audio product lineup while maintaining its distinctive design and emphasis on user experience.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xiaomi introduces Redmi Note 14 Pro series in Champagne Gold: Take a look

Sony launches Bravia Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 in India: Know price, specs

Samsung launches Galaxy M36 5G in India with AI features: Price, specs

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds Core earbuds with Galaxy AI: Price, features

ASUS Chromebook CX14 launched in India starting at Rs 18,990: Check specs

Topics :Nothingheadphones and earphonesIndian smartphone market

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story