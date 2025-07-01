Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF-engineered sound, spatial audio launched

Nothing has launched Headphone 1, its first over-ear audio product developed in collaboration with UK-based audio company KEF. The company said the headphones have been acoustically engineered by KEF to deliver a sound profile as the artist intended.

Nothing Headphone 1 features active noise cancelling (ANC), spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Nothing's own Essential Space. Priced at Rs 19,999, the Headphone 1 features active noise cancelling (ANC), spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Nothing's own Essential Space.

Nothing Headphone 1: Features and specifications

In line with Nothing’s signature transparent design language, the Headphone 1 features see-through elements on the earcups that reveal key internal components and acoustic chambers. Structural parts are reinforced with formed aluminium, while the earcups are lined with PU memory foam for comfort during extended use.

At the core is a custom 40mm dynamic driver designed to move air freely for deeper bass and reduced distortion, said Nothing. The driver includes a nickel-plated diaphragm to ensure consistent output. Nothing said the drivers, acoustic chambers and accompanying software were tuned and audited in KEF's labs for a more natural and immersive audio experience. The Headphone 1 employs hybrid ANC using both feed-forward and feedback microphones. The system adapts in real time, scanning the environment every 600 milliseconds. It also includes a wear-detection system that monitors sound leakage between the earcup and ear canal every 1,875 milliseconds.

Supporting spatial audio, the Headphone 1 offers a multi-dimensional soundstage with dynamic head tracking that keeps the audio centred as the wearer moves. A low-latency mode is also available for gaming. Connectivity options include support for LDAC Bluetooth codec for high-quality wireless audio. Users can also opt for wired listening through a USB-C port or a 3.5mm jack. In terms of battery performance, Nothing claims up to 35 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and up to 80 hours with ANC turned off. A five-minute charge is said to offer up to 2.4 hours of listening time with ANC active.