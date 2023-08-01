Lenovo launches LOQ gaming laptops in India: Price, features, availability

Lenovo on Tuesday launched the LOQ gaming laptops in India. Priced at Rs 73,990 onwards, the laptops are available for purchase online on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Besides, the gaming laptops are available for purchase on Lenovo online store, and at Lenovo exclusive stores and select other offline retail stores.

"Taking forward Lenovo’s lineage of gaming devices, LOQ features the MUX switch for optimal gaming sessions, the Lenovo AI Engine+ pushing gaming performance even higher, bold aesthetics, expandable memory, and robust CPU and GPU options making it a powerful, affordable laptop that invites everyone into the squad,” said Dinesh Nair, Director of Consumer Business, Lenovo India.

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops: Specifications

The LOQ gaming laptops lineup features 15-inch and 16-inch laptops powered by either a 13th Gen Intel Core processor or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU. The laptops are offered with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The displays on the laptops with discrete GPUs support NVIDIA G-Sync. On the audio front, the gaming laptops come with stereo speakers, powered by Nahimic Gaming Audio.

The NVIDIA graphic cards are equipped with a MUX switch, which optimises gaming sessions by taking graphic-related workloads to discrete GPUs directly. All Lenovo LOQ laptops support Super Rapid Charge, to enable faster charging. The laptops have gaming keyboards with 1.5mm key travel and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting. The Lenovo LA AI Chip powers Lenovo AI Engine+ to manage thermal performance.