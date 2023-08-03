Home / Technology / Gadgets / Dyson launches V12s Detect Slim Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner in India

Dyson launches V12s Detect Slim Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner in India

Priced at Rs 62,900, the V12s Detect Slim Submarine vacuum cleaner is available for purchase online on Dyson website and at Dyson Demo stores

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Singapore-based household appliance maker Dyson on Thursday launched in India its maiden wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine. Priced at Rs 62,900, the vacuum cleaner is available for purchase online on Dyson website and at Dyson Demo stores.

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine comes with a wet roller head, which the company said has been engineered to deliver the right amount of water to effectively remove spills, tough stains, and small dry debris such as food crumbs. Designed to clean hard floors, the head uses a combination of hydration, absorption and extraction technologies.

According to Dyson, there is an eight-point hydration system, which uses a pressurised chamber for even water distribution and optimal saturation across the full width of the roller. The eight water jets are evenly spaced along the roller and release 18 ml water every minute.

Dyson said there is a motor-driven microfibre roller, which removes spills, tough stains and debris. Alongside, the vacuum cleaner has a plate to extract contaminated water from the wet roller and deposits it into a separate waste-water tray for easy emptying.

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine has a 300 ml tank for water, which the company said is enough to cover floor area of up to 1200 sq.ft. There is an even larger 360ml tank for contaminated water collection.

Except for the new head for wet cleaning, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine is similar to the Dyson V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum cleaner. It comes with fluffy optic cleaner head with laser for on the surface dust detection and piezo sensor in the vacuum body to measure the dust it detects and manage the suction power accordingly.

The V12s Detect Slim Submarine features Dyson’s filtration technology, which is touted to capture up to 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, to expel cleaner air. Besides, the vacuum cleaner uses Dyson’s cyclone technology, which is said to be efficient at separating dust and dirt from floors and surfaces.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

