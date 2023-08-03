Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung to launch Galaxy F34 5G smartphone in India on Aug 7: Details here

Samsung to launch Galaxy F34 5G smartphone in India on Aug 7: Details here

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy F34 5G would be offered in electric black and mystic green colours. Below are the smartphone specifications

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung is set to launch in India the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone on August 7. The new entrant in the Galaxy F-series would feature a large super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, 6000 mAh battery, and a camera system led by 50-megapixel main sensor on the back. Ahead of the launch, Samsung confirmed that the smartphone would be offered in electric black and mystic green colours. Below are the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G specifications:

Samsung galaxy F34 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F34 5G would sport a 6.5-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of 120Hz display. The display would feature Gorilla Glass 5 protection for resistance against scratches and smudges. It would feature Samsung’s Vision Booster technology, which enhances contrast and colours based on ambient lighting conditions.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Imaging would be covered by a multi-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation. As for the features, the Galaxy F34 5G would get Samsung Nightography, Fun mode with built-in filters and lens effects, and Single Take.

The Galaxy F34 5G will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to two-day on-battery time. Other features of the smartphone include ‘Voice Focus’, which aids voice quality during voice and video calls by minimising background noise. Besides, the phone would support Dolby Atmos audio.

As for the software, Samsung said it would provide up to four generations of operating system upgrades and up to five years of security updates. The Galaxy F34 5G would come with Samsung Wallet, and its Tap & Pay feature, which tokenises and stores credit and debit cards on the phone.

Also Read: Motorola launches Moto G14 smartphone in India: Know price, specs, features

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 16,999 onwards.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

Next Story