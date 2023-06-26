Kodak 9XPRO TV series, CA PRO series launched in India: Price, specs



The price of the Kodak 9XPRO TV series begins at Rs 10,499. The price range for the 50, 55 and 65-inch 4K Google TVs begin at Rs 27,999 whereas the starting price of the Kodak 4K QLED 75-inch variant is Rs 98,888. The devices will be available on Flipkart and Amazon India. Indian manufacturer Super Plastronics on Monday announced the launch of Kodak 9XPRO range of television sets, Google TVs under its CA PRO series and the 75-inch variant of its Kodak Matrix series. The 9XPRO line-up includes its 32, 40, 42 and 43-inch models. The Kodak CA Pro series is offered in 50, 55 and 65-inch screen sizes. The Kodak Matrix series is offered in a 75-inch variant featuring a 4K QLED screen.



Kodak 9XPRO TVs Avneet Singh Marwah, director and CEO, Super Plastronics, said, “With the rising excitement for cricket and OTT, we are delighted to offer our latest offerings to our customers so that they can sit back, relax and watch their favourite shows and sports on big screens. These offerings are for the people who wish to bring the big screens to their homes and enjoy even the minute details while sitting on their couches. We are committed to offer the latest technology to our customers via our televisions at the best prices.”



Kodak CA PRO series Powered by Android 11 and Arm Cortex A55*4 Realtek processor, the televisions feature Dolby Digital sound along with a speaker output of 30W. The 32-inch variant of the series is HD ready while all other models in the series are full HD.



Kodak 75-inch 4K QLED TV Powered by MT9062 processor, Kodak CA PRO series Google TVs feature a 4K UHD display along with a bezel-less design. On the sound front, the devices boast of a Dolby audio stereo box speaker with an output of 40W. The TVs also feature an integrated Google Assistant along with built-in apps such as Youtube Learning and Google Classroom.

The 75MT5044 boasts of a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours. The device is equipped with DTS TruSurround and Dolby MS12. Sporting a bezel-less Airslim design, the TV also comes with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, along with Dolby Digital Plus. The 75MT5044 runs on 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

