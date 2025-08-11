Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 7060 launched: Price and specs

Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched the Blaze AMOLED 2 smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, it sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The company said that the Blaze AMOLED 2 sports a “Linea” design style with refined patterns and textures on the back while measuring 7.55mm in thickness, making it the slimmest smartphone in its segment.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Price and availability

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499

Colours: Midnight Black and Feather White

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 will go on sale starting August 16 through Lava’s retail outlets and ecommerce platform Amazon

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Blaze AMOLED 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone measures 7.55mm in thickness, which the company said makes it the slimmest in the segment. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 sports a 50MP Sony IMX752 camera sensor on the back and an 8MP camera at the front for selfies, video calls, and more.