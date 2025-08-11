Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 7060 launched: Price and specs

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and sports a 50MP Sony IMX752 sensor at the back. At Rs 13,499, the smartphone will be available for purchase from August 16

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched the Blaze AMOLED 2 smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, it sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The company said that the Blaze AMOLED 2 sports a “Linea” design style with refined patterns and textures on the back while measuring 7.55mm in thickness, making it the slimmest smartphone in its segment.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Price and availability

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
  • Colours: Midnight Black and Feather White
The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 will go on sale starting August 16 through Lava’s retail outlets and ecommerce platform Amazon

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Details

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Blaze AMOLED 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone measures 7.55mm in thickness, which the company said makes it the slimmest in the segment. 
 
The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 sports a 50MP Sony IMX752 camera sensor on the back and an 8MP camera at the front for selfies, video calls, and more.
 
The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 15 with the company claiming a bloatware-free and clean user interface. Lava has promised to deliver one software update (Android 16) and security updates for two years. 

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch  Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip
  • RAM: 6GB LPDDR5
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
  • Operating System: Android 15
  • Primary camera: 50MP (Sony IMX752)
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W 
  • Protection: IP64

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

